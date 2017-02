CHARLES E. DAVIS

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICES FOR 87-YEAR-OLD MARYVILLE RESIDENT CHARLES EUGENE DAVIS WILL BE HELD AT 10 A.M. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8th AT THE BREIT-HAWKINS FUNERAL HOME IN SAVANNAH. BURIAL WITH MILITARY HONORS WILL FOLLOW IN THE FILLMORE CEMETERY IN FILLMORE, MISSOURI. A FAMILY VISITATION IS BEING HELD FROM 6 UNTIL 8 P.M. TUESDAY FEBRUARY 7th AT THE FUNERAL HOME.

MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS CAN BE MADE TO MARYVILLE SSM HOSPICE.