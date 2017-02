HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE FOR 2-6-17

HDC TOURNAMENT @ WINSTON

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

4:30 PM BOYS GILMAN CITY vs NEWTOWN-HARRIS

6:00 PM GIRLS NEWTOWN-HARRIS vs EAST HARRISON

7:30 PM BOYS TRI-COUNTY vs GRUNDY COUNTY

9:00 PM GIRLS TRI-COUNTY vs WINSTON

CLAA TOURNAMENT

PLAY-IN GAMES @ NORBORNE

5:00 PM GIRLS BRUNSWICK vs BRECKENRIDGE

6:15 PM BOYS NORBORNE vs BRECKENRIDGE

1st ROUND GAMES @ TINA-AVALON

4:30 PM GIRLS HALE/BOSWORTH vs HARDIN-CENTRAL

5:45 PM BOYS HARDIN-CENTRAL vs SOUTHWEST LIVINGSTON

7:00 PM GIRLS SOUTHWEST LIVINGSTON vs KEYTESVILLE

8:15 PM BOYS KEYTESVILLE vs BRUNSWICK

BRASHEAR TOURNAMENT

1st ROUND OF POOL PLAY

5:00 PM GIRLS PUTNAM COUNTY vs KIRKSVILLE JV

6:30 PM BOYS NOVINGER vs KIRKSVILLE JV

8:00 PM GIRLS HIGBEE vs BRASHEAR

OTHER GAMES-

GIRLS-

SAVANNAH @ SMITHVILLE

LIBERTY @ ST. JOE CENTRAL

OAK GROVE @ EXCELSIOR SPRINGS

RAYTOWN SOUTH @ KEARNEY



BOYS-

HAMILTON @ CAMERON