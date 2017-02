IOWA GIRL HURT IN ACCIDENT NEAR ALBANY SUNDAY

A COLLISION BETWEEN A HIGHWAY PATROL CRUISER AND A PASSENGER VEHICLE SUNDAY MORNING IN ALBANY LEFT AN IOWA GIRL WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

ACCORDING TO THE REPORT FROM TROOP H OF THE HIGHWAY PATROL, 29-YEAR-OLD TROOPER MATTHEW OBERT AND LECLAIR, IOWA RESIDENT 35-YEAR-OLD VICTORIA L. MURPHY WERE BOTH WESTBOUND ON U.S. HIGHWAY 136 AT ROUTE C IN ALBANY AT 11:14 A.M. SUNDAY.

THAT’S WHEN THE VEHICLES SLOWED DUE TO DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY AND OBERT’S CRUISER REAR-ENDED THE MURPHY VEHICLE.

PASSENGER IN THE MURPHY VEHICLE, 12-YEAR-OLD LORALEI M. FRICKEY, WAS WEARING A SEAT BELT BUT SUFFERED WHAT ARE DESCRIBED AS SERIOUS INJURIES. SHE TRANSPORTED BY GRAND RIVER AMBULANCE TO NORTHWEST MEDICAL CENTER IN ALBANY AND THEN FLOWN BY LIFENET TO BLANK CHILDRENS HOSPITAL IN DES MOINES, IOWA.