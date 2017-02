MISSOURI CATTLE NUMBERS CONTINUE TO IMPROVE

IN THE LATEST CATTLE NUMBERS REPORTED BY THE MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, THE SHOW-ME STATE HAS MOVED INTO SECOND NATIONALLY IN OVERALL CALF CROP.

ACCORDING TO A RELEASE FROM THE DEPARTMENT, MISSOURI PASSED OKLAHOMA AND IS NOW RANKED SECOND IN THE NATION FOR OVERALL CALF CROP. MISSOURI FARMERS AND RANCHERS ALSO EXPANDED THE CATTLE HERD BY A QUARTER OF A MILLION HEAD IN 2016 LEAVING THEM FIRMLY IN THIRD PLACE IN THE NUMBER OF BEEF COWS.

MISSOURI ALSO BROKE INTO THE TOP FIVE IN THE NATION IN GOATS, WITH MORE THAN 75,000 GOATS IN THE STATE.

THE FULL LIST OF USDA NUMBERS CAN BE FOUND HERE.