BETHANY COUNCIL APPROVES CITY COURT CHANGES

BETHANY’S BOARD OF ALDERMEN APPROVED 4 ORDINANCES THAT DEAL WITH THE CHANGEOVER OF THE SITE FOR THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE CITY’S MUNICIPAL COURT SYSTEM DURING A MEETING HELD ON MONDAY NIGHT. THE ORDINANCES COMPLETE THE CITY COURT CHANGES NECESSARY FOR BETHANY TO COMPLY WITH STATE LEGISLATION APPROVED IN THE 2016 LEGISLATIVE SESSION. MANY SMALLER CITIES IN MISSOURI ARE ALSO REQUIRED TO MAKE CHANGES TO THEIR OWN COURT SYSTEMS. THE ORDINANCE WILL CREATE AN ONLINE MUNICIPAL COURT SYSTEM, USE THE CURRENT HARRISON COUNTY COURT SYSTEM TO ADMINISTER THE COURT PROCESS, AND WILL HAVE TICKETS BE PAID AND PROCESSED THROUGH THE CIRCUIT COURT OFFICE OF THE HARRISON COUNTY COURT. THE CHANGEOVER WILL COST THE CITY ABOUT 300 DOLLARS PER YEAR. OPTIONS WERE EXPLORED WHEN THE LAW REQUIRED SOFTWARE TO BE OBTAINED FOR AN ONLINE COURT SYSTEM AND THE REQUIREMENT THAT THE CITY COURT BE HELD IN A SEPARATE PHYSICAL BUILDING TO CITY HALL. THE COUNCIL APPROVED A COUPLE ORDINANCES THAT DEAL WITH THE ABATEMENT OF NUISANCES. THE ORDINANCE ALLOWS THE CITY TO CLEAN UP PROPERTIES THAT VIOLATE THE RULES REGARDING DEBRIS AND TALL GRASS AND THEN ASSESS THOSE COSTS TO THE PROPERTY OWNER’S TAX BILL. IT WILL ALSO ALLOW TICKETS TO BE ISSUED FOR THOSE VIOLATING THE ORDINANCES. THE MEASURE WAS APPROVED ON A 3-1 VOTE. RANDY BREJNICK (bren-ick) VOTED AGAINST THE NUISANCE ORDINANCE. HE STATED THAT HE WANTED THE CITY TO PAY FOR THE COSTS NECESSARY FOR PROPERTY OWNERS TO MAINTAIN THE CITY RIGHT OF WAYS. COUNCIL MEMBERS ALSO APPROVED SHANE POE CONSTRUCTION FOR A WATER AND SEWER PROJECT IN THE BROYLES ADDITION. THAT WORK WILL INCLUDE THE REPLACEMENT OF A WATER MAIN AND A SMALL SEWER LINE CONSTRUCTION. THE WORK WILL BE DONE SO THAT THE AREA CAN BE PART OF THE CITY’S PAVING PROJECT THIS YEAR.