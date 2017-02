BETHANY COUNCIL APPROVES SOUTH TIF EXTENSION PLANS

BETHANY’S BOARD OF ALDERMEN APPROVED THE PRELIMINARY PLAT FOR THE 30TH STREET EXTENSION FOR THE CITY’S SOUTH TIF DISTRICT DURING A MEETING HELD ON MONDAY EVENING. THE COUNCIL ALSO RECEIVED A SCHEDULE FOR THE WORK DURING THE SESSION. THE SURVEY AND DESIGN WORK IS NOW COMPLETE FOR THE PROJECT. SPEC AND PLANNING WORK ARE UNDERWAY. THE PROJECT IS CLOSE TO SEEKING BID. THE PROJECT IS UNDER A FIRM TIMELINE. THE WORK NEEDS TO BE DONE BY THIS FALL SO THAT MONEY ACCUMULATED IN THE SOUTH TIF CAN BE USED TO FINANCE THE EXTENSION. IF THE WORK IS NOT COMPLETED BY THAT TIME, THE MONEY ACCUMULATED IN THE SOUTH TIF WILL NEED TO BE RETURNED TO THE OTHER TAXING ENTITIES. THE APPROVAL VOTE BY THE COUNCIL WAS ALSO CONSISTENT WITH THE RECOMMENDATION MADE BEFORE THE COUNCIL. HILLTOP SECURITIES REPRESENTATIVES ALSO ADDRESSED COUNCIL MEMBERS REGARDING THE SCHEDULE FOR THE CITY’S PLANS TO AUTHORIZE THE REST OF THE 1.7 MILLION DOLLARS IN STREET BONDS APPROVED BY VOTERS FOR STREET WORK. BOND DOCUMENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN THE NEXT WEEK. THE SECURITIES FIRM PLANS TO WORK WITH THE LOCAL EDWARD JONES REPRESENTATIVE IN FINDING LOCAL INDIVIDUALS THAT MAY WANT TO PURCHASE THE BONDS. AN ORDINANCE THAT WOULD FINALIZE THE AUTHORIZATION IS PLANNED FOR THE NEXT MEETING. THE MONEY COULD BE RECEIVED BY MARCH 1ST IF THE TIMELINE IS FOLLOWED. WORK CAN BEGIN ON THE CITY’S WASTE WATER TREATMENT PROJECT WITH A SIGNED CONTRACT THAT IS EXPECTED TUESDAY. THE CITY HAS ALSO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION THAT THE CITY’S SAFE ROUTES TO SCHOOLS PROJECT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY THE MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION. THE COUNCIL SPLIT ON A VOTE TO SELL THE CITY’S DIESEL POWER GENERATORS. MAYOR GRANER BROKE THE TIE OF A 2-2 VOTE TO APPROVE THE PURCHASE. THE CITY HAS RECEIVED A BID OF 46 THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR THE GENERATORS. THERE WILL BE SOME COST ASSOCIATED IN MOVING THE GENERATORS BECAUSE HOLES WILL BE CUT INTO BRICK WALLS TO ALLOW ACCESS TO THE GENERATORS. SPURLING CONSTRUCTION RECEIVED THE BID FOR THAT WORK. COUNCIL MEMBERS GAVE APPROVAL FOR USE OF THE CITY’S SQUARE ON JUNE 3TH AND 4TH FOR THE JUNK AND JEFFERSON’S DAY THAT WILL BE PUT ON BY SEVERAL COMMUNITIES ALONG 69 HIGHWAY. JUNE 3RD WILL BE A FLEA MARKET. SUNDAY, JUNE 4TH WILL INCLUDE A CAR SHOW. THE CITY COUNCIL ALSO APPROVED JOE CAMPBELL AND KERI STONER TO THE CITY’S PARK BOARD. BILL LEHLEITNER AND TROY SLAGLE WERE APPROVED FOR THE PLANNING AND ZONING BOARD. VERNA HERZOG WAS ALSO TO THE CITY’S BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT.