HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE FOR 2-7-17

HDC TOURNAMENT @ WINSTON

4:30 PM GIRLS 7th PLACE NEWTOWN-HARRIS vS TRI-COUNTY

6:00 PM GIRLS SEMIFINAL NORTH HARRISON vs GRUNDY COUNTY

7:30 PM GIRLS SEMIFINAL MERCER vs GILMAN CITY

CLAA TOURNAMENT @ TINA-AVALON

1st ROUND

4:30 PM GIRLS TINA-AVALON vs NORTHWESTERN (MENDON)

5:45 PM BOYS NORTHWESTERN (MENDON) vs NORBORNE

7:00 PM GIRLS NORBORNE vs BRUNSWICK

8:15 PM BOYS TINA-AVALON vs HALE/BOSWORTH

BRASHEAR TOURNAMENT

POOL PLAY- ROUND 2

5:00 PM BOYS PUTNAM COUNTY vs BRASHEAR

6:30 PM GIRLS MARION COUNTY vs KIRKSVILLE JV

8:00 PM BOYS MARION COUNTY vs KIRKSVILLE JV

OTHER GAMES-

DOUBLEHEADERS-

BENTON @ LAFAYETTE

HAMILTON @ EAST BUCHANAN

LATHROP @ PLATTSBURG

NORTH PLATTE @ LAWSON

MID-BUCHANAN @ WEST PLATTE

ALBANY @ PRINCETON

KING CITY @ GALLATIN

MAYSVILLE @ PATTONSBURG

FALLS CITY SACRED HEART @ NORTH ANDREW

SOUTH HARRISON @ STANBERRY

ST. JOE CHRISTIAN @ WEST NODAWAY

NORTH NODAWAY @ WORTH COUNTY

JEFFERSON @ DeKALB

MOUND CITY @ STEWARTSVILLE

SOUTH NODAWAY @ ROCK PORT

UNION STAR @ NORTHEAST NODAWAY

SOUTH HOLT @ OSBORN

GIRLS-

CAMERON @ BISHOP LeBLOND ———- LIVE ON KKWK 100.1 FM

CHILLICOTHE @ MARYVILLE

KEARNEY @ ST. TERESA’S ACADEMY

BOYS-

MARYVILLE @ CAMERON

SMITHVILLE @ SAVANNAH

LIBERTY @ ST. JOE CENTRAL

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS @ OAK GROVE

RAYTOWN SOUTH @ KEARNEY