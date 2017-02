LATHROP MAN INJURED IN MORNING ACCIDENT IN CLINTON COUNTY

A LATHROP MAN WAS INJURED IN AN ACCIDENT EARLY THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING IN CLINTON COUNTY.

THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED ON I-35, AT ROUTE P-P IN HOLT, WHEN A VEHICLE BEING DRIVEN BY 53-YEAR-OLD MARION MORGAN WAS HEADING SOUTH.

THE PATROL SAYS MORGAN’S VEHICLE WAS OVERTAKEN BY ANOTHER AND WAS STRUCK IN THE LEFT REAR.

MORGAN TRAVELED OFF THE WEST SIDE OF THE ROAD, OVERTURNED HALFWAY, AND CAME TO A REST ON THE VEHICLE’S TOP.

HE WAS TAKEN TO LIBERTY HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT OF MINOR INJURIES.

THE PATROL SAYS MORGAN WAS WEARING A SEAT BELT AT THE TIME OF THE ACCIDENT.