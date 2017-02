REGISTRATION DEADLINE FOR VOTING IN APRIL NEARING

THE APRIL 4th MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS ARE RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER AND THOSE WHO WANT TO BE ABLE TO CAST THEIR BALLOT IN THOSE ALL IMPORTANT LOCAL RACES HAVE A DEADLINE OF THEIR OWN THAT IS LOOMING.

FOR THOSE WISHING TO CAST THEIR BALLOT ON APRIL 4th, YOU MUST BE REGISTERED TO VOTE NO LATER THAN ONE MONTH FROM TODAY, MARCH 8th, AT 5 P.M.

ANY ONE NEEDING TO REGISTER TO VOTE, OR CHANGE THEIR ADDRESS TO BRING THEIR REGISTRATION CURRENT, NEED TO DO SO AT THEIR COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE, OR THOUGH ANY NUMBER OF OTHER SOURCES, PRIOR TO THAT MARCH 8th DEADLINE.

IN ADDITION TO YOUR COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE, MANY POST OFFICES, CITY HALLS, AND LICENSE BUREAUS AS WELL AS OTHER LOCATIONS AND THE MISSOURI SECRETARY OF STATE’S WEBSITE.