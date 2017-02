TWO KANSAS RESIDENTS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN BUCHANAN COUNTY ACCIDENT

TWO OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS RESIDENTS WERE SERIOUSLY INJURED IN A MONDAY AFTERNOON ACCIDENT IN BUCHANAN COUNTY.

THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED ON I-29, ONE MILE NORTH OF SAINT JOSEPH, WHEN A VEHICLE DRIVEN BY 25-YEAR-OLD NAGA SIR HARSHA RACHAKUNTA WAS HEADING SOUTH.

THE PATROL SAYS THE VEHICLE WENT OFF THE WEST SIDE OF THE ROAD, THOROUGH THE MEDIAN, RETURNED TO THE ROAD, AND STRUCK AN ONCOMING NORTHBOUND VEHICLE.

RACHAKUNTA AND A PASSENGER, 25-YEAR-OLD KOLA HARISH, WERE TAKEN TO MOSAIC LIFE CARE FOR TREATMENT OF SERIOUS INJURIES.

REPORTS FROM THE PATROL SAY RACHAKUNTA WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT AT THE TIME OF THE ACCIDENT AND WAS EJECTED FROM THE VEHICLE.