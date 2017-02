A WENTZVILLE MAN WAS ARRESTED ON FELONY DRUG CHARGES THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING IN BUCHANAN COUNTY.

THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 21-YEAR-OLD BLAKE W. SHURTLEFF WAS ARRESTED ON PRELIMINARY CHARGES OF FELONY POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, FELONY DRUG TRAFFICKING, AND MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF UP TO 35 GRAMS OF MARIJUANA.

SHURTLEFF WAS TAKEN TO THE BUCHANAN COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER ON A 24-HOUR HOLD.