BOATER SAFETY COURSE COMING UP AT TROOP H HQ

WITH SPRING AND SUMMER FUN ON THE WATER RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER, AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT IS STARTING TO GET THE PUBLIC READY FOR SAFE FUN ON THE SHOW-ME STATE’S WATERWAYS.

A BOATER SAFETY CERTIFICATION COURSE IS SCHEDULED FOR LATE-MARCH AT THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL’S TROOP H HEADQUARTERS. THE BOATER SAFETY CERTIFICATION COURSE IS FREE TO ATTEND AND WILL BE OFFERED ON SATURDAY MARCH 25th FROM 9 A.M. UNTIL 5 P.M., AT THE TROOP HEADQUARTERS LOCATED AT 3525 NORTH BELT HIGHWAY IN ST. JOSEPH.

WHILE THE COURSE IS FREE, SEATING IS LIMITED SO THOSE WANTING TO TAKE PART ARE ASKED TO PRE-REGISTER. YOU CAN REGISTER FOR THE CLASS OR FIND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE COURSE AT THE HIGHWAY PATROL’S WEBSITE AT MSHP.DPS.MO.GOV OR BY CONTACTING SERGEANT CHRIS WILSON AT (816)387-2345.

MISSOURI LAW REQUIRES ANY PERSON BORN AFTER JANUARY 1, 1984, TO CARRY A BOATER SAFETY EDUCATION CERTIFICATION CARD ALONG WITH A PICTURE ID ANYTIME THEY OPERATE A VESSEL, WHICH INCLUDES PERSONAL WATERCRAFT, ON MISSOURI LAKES.