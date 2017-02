AN INMATE AT THE PRISON IN CAMERON HAS REPORTEDLY DIED THIS WEEK.

THE MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS SAYS 67-YEAR-OLD HOWARD PERRYMAN WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD TUESDAY AT THE CROSSROADS CORRECTIONAL CENTER IN CAMERON.

PERRYMAN WAS ENTERED INTO THE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS IN 2014 AND WAS SERVING A 30-YEAR SENTENCE FOR THEFT AND TAMPERING.

THE DEPARTMENT SAYS PERRYMAN DIED OF APPARENT NATURAL CAUSES.