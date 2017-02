LIVINGSTON COUNTY ALCOHOL OPERATION FINDS SIX VIOLATIONS

THE LIVINGSTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND THE MIDLAND EMPIRE ALCOHOL TASK FORCE CONDUCTED AN OPERATION FRIDAY FEBRUARY 3rd LOOKING FOR THOSE BUSINESSES THAT SERVE OR MAKE AVAILABLE ALCOHOL TO MINORS.

WITH THE HELP OF A COOPERATING MINOR, LAW ENFORCEMENT TESTED VARIOUS RETAIL AND BY-THE-DRINK ESTABLISHMENTS CHECKING FOR COMPLIANCE WITH LAWS REGARDING THE SALE AND SUPPLY OF INTOXICANTS TO MINORS.

BY THE END OF THE PROJECT, ALCOHOL HAD BEEN SOLD OR SUPPLIED TO THE MINOR AT SIX LOCATIONS. AT EACH OF THOSE LOCATIONS THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE WAS GIVEN A CITATION THAT INCLUDES A MANDATORY COURT APPEARANCE.

THE ENFORCEMENT PROJECT WAS FUNDED THROUGH A GRANT OBTAINED BY THE MIDLAND EMPIRE ALCOHOL TASK FORCE WHICH PAID FOR THE OVERTIME OF LIVINGSTON COUNTY SHERIFF STAFF.