MWSU’S KLOSTERMAN NAMED MIAA SOFTBALL HITTER OF THE WEEK

MISSOURI WESTERN THIRD BASEMAN KATIE KLOSTERMAN WAS NAMED TUESDAY AFTERNOON AS THE MIAA SOFTBALL HITTER OF THE WEEK AFTER HELPING LEAD THE GRIFFONS TO A 4-0 START TO THE 2017 CAMPAIGN OVER THE WEEKEND.

KLOSTERMAN AND THE GRIFFONS WENT 4-0 AT THE RONNIE HAWKINS INVITATIONAL IN ARKADELPHIA, ARKANSAS OVER THE WEEKEND. KLOSTERMAN HELPED PACE THE GRIFFONS BY HITTING AT A .538 CLIP AND POSTING A .625 ON BASE PERCENTAGE TO GO WITH A DOUBLE, TWO HOME RUNS, AND SEVEN RBIs.

SHE ALSO WENT ERROR FREE AT THIRD BASE IN THE FOUR GAMES.

IN THE PITCHING CIRCLE PITTSBURG STATE’S EMMIE ROBERTSON WAS SELECTED PITCHER OF THE WEEK AFTER APPEARING IN SIX GAMES, STARTING FOUR, AND GOING 3-1 WITH A SAVE AND AN ERA OF 0.91 OVER 23 INNINGS OF WORK. SHE STRUCK OUT 34 WHILE GIVING UP JUST 12 HITS AND WALKING JUST SIX.