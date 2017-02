NORTHWEST WHOLESALE WATER COMM. MTG THURSDAY

THE NEXT MEETING OF THE NORTHWEST WHOLESALE WATER COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY AFTERNOON AT THE CAMERON CITY HALL.

THE MEETING IS SLATED TO BEGIN AT 2 P.M. AFTER TAKING CARE OF APPROVING PREVIOUS MINUTES AND PAYING OF BILLS THE AGENDA INCLUDES AN UPDATE ON THE PROJECT AND SURVEY UNDER THE OLD BUSINESS HEADING.

AMONG THE NEW BUSINESS WILL BE DISCUSSION OF A TOWER LOCATION, WHICH MAY FORCE THE COMMISSION TO GO INTO AN EXECUTIVE SESSION PURSUANT TO STATE LAW.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT COMMISSION CHAIRMAN ZAC JOHNSON AT 816-632-2177 OR COMMISSION ADMINISTRATOR JACKIE SPAINHOWER AT 660-582-5121.