ROYALS SIGN CATCHER BRAYAN PENA

ON TUESDAY THE KANSAS CITY ROYALS ORGANIZATION RECONNECTED WITH A FAMILIAR FACE TUESDAY WHEN THEY SIGNED CATCHER BRAYAN PENA TO A MINOR LEAGUE CONTRACT WITH AN INVITATION TO SPRING TRAINING CAMP.

THE 35-YEAR-OLD BACKSTOP WILL LIKELY SERVE AS DEPTH BEHIND THE DISH BY WORKING AT TRIPLE-A OMAHA. THE STORM CHASER’S’S 2016 CATCHER, TONY CRUZ, WAS DESIGNATED FOR ASSIGNMENT AND RELEASED FROM THE ORGANIZATION EARLIER THIS OFF SEASON.

PENA IS NO STRANGER TO THE ROYALS, HAVING SPENT FOUR SEASON IN KANSAS CITY FROM 2009 UNTIL 2012. HIS BEST YEAR IN KANSAS CITY WAS 2009 WHEN HE POSTED A .273 AVERAGE WITH SIX HOME RUNS AND 18 DRIVEN IN.

IN 12 MAJOR LEAGUE SEASONS PENA IS A .259 HITTER WITH 23 HOME RUNS AND 164 RBIs.