FUNERAL SERVICES FOR 88 YEAR OLD WAYNE BUTLER OF MOUNT AYR WILL BE AT 2PM FRIDAY AFTERNOON AT THE ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME IN MOUNT AYR, WITH BURIAL IN THE ROSE HILL CEMETERY IN MOUNT AYR. VISITATION, WITH THE FAMILY PRESENT, WILL BE FROM 1 TO 2PM FRIDAY. MEMORIALS CONTRIBUTIONS ARE TO BE MADE IN HIS NAME FOR THE FAMILY TO DECIDE. ONLINE CONDOLENCES MAY BE LEFT AT www.armstrongfh.com.