BEARCAT MEN STILL UNBEATEN, WHILE WOMEN FALL TO EMPORIA ST.

THE EMPORIA STATE HORNETS WENT TO MARYVILLE WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR A DOUBLEHEADER WITH THE NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE BEARCATS, WITH THE TWO SCHOOLS SPLITTING AS ONE WOULD EXPECTED WITH THE TWO TOP 11 RANKED TEAMS COMING OUT WITH EASY WINS.

FOR THE #11 RANKED EMPORIA STATE WOMEN THEY LEFT BEARCAT ARENA WITH AN 86-48 WIN OVER THE STRUGGLING BEARCAT WOMEN. IN THE MEN’S GAME IT WAS THE NEW UNANIMOUS #1 RANKED BEARCATS WHO CRUISED TO A DEFENSIVE MINDED 65-43.

WITH MORE ON LAST NIGHT’S ACTION, HERE’S THE VOICE OF THE BEARCATS JOHN COFFEY.

THE BEARCAT MEN HAVE NOT LOST A REGULAR SEASON MIAA GAME IN MORE THAN A CALENDAR YEAR, LAST DROPPING A LEAGUE GAME JANUARY 13, 2016 TO EMPORIA STATE, A RUN OF 26 STRAIGHT WINS.

AT 14-0 IN MIAA ACTION, AND WITH A FOUR GAME CUSHION OVER SECOND PLACE, THE BEARCATS ARE JUST ONE WIN AWAY FROM CLINCHING AT LEAST A SHARE OF THE MIAA TITLE AND HAVE A MAGIC NUMBER OF TWO TO CLINCH AN OUTRIGHT CROWN.

JOIN KKWK 100.1 FM SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE BEARCATS NEXT GAME, AS THEY HOST WASHBURN WITH PREGAME STARTING AT 1:10, THE WOMEN TIP-OFF AT 1:30 AND THE MEN FOLLOW AT ABOUT 3:30.