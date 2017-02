A FORMER VICE PRINCIPAL IN RICHMOND HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO RAPE CHARGES THIS WEEK.

COURT RECORDS SAY 48-YEAR-OLD MATTHEW LINDSEY PLEADED NOT GUILTY TUESDAY TO CHARGES OF SECOND-DEGREE STATUTORY RAPE.

THE INCIDENT ALLEGEDLY TOOK PLACE IN 1997 WITH A RICHMOND HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADER.

LINDSEY IS SET TO RETURN TO RAY COUNTY COURT ON MARCH 1 AT 9:00 A.M.