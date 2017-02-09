GRACELAND SPLITS PAIR WITH PERU STATE

WOMEN–PERU STATE 81 GRACELAND 73

Peru, NE – The Graceland women’s basketball team was in Peru, NE this evening to face the Bobcats of Peru State College. The Jackets were defeated 73-81.

A three pointer from Christacia Dawkins just eight seconds into the game got the Jackets off and running.

Both teams would execute throughout the first period. After three lead changes and four ties the quarter ended with the two opponents locked up at 24-24.

Jamiese Wiley paced the Jackets in that first period with points.

The next two quarters would be a struggle for GU. Graceland shot 5-20 in the second quarter and then followed that up with 5-13 shooting in the third period. The Yellowjackets were outscored 42-23 over that stretch.

A 10-3 run sparked by four points apiece from Gabes Lapinski and Emily Work cut the Bobcat lead to 12 (57-69) with 6:12 remaining in the game. But the home side would do enough to fend of the Jacket surge to hold on for the victory.

Five Yellowjackets finished the evening in double figures. Tristen McFeders and Jamiese Wiley each scored 16 points. McFeders also had five rebounds and eight steals for the game. Christacia Dawkins, Emily Work and Gabes Lapinski scored 13, 12, and 10 points respectively.

For Peru, Kiley Guerue led the way with 19 points and six rebounds. Maddie McPhillips added 17, Jackie Beaugard finished with 14 and Deandra Williams chipped in 10 points and nine boards.

The Yellowjackets will take to the court again this Saturday, Feb. 11 when they host MidAmerica Nazarene University at 2:00 pm in the Closson Center.

MEN–GRACELAND 87 PERU STATE 79

LAMONI, Iowa – Jeremy Deemer recorded a team-high 24 points in (RV) Graceland University 87-79 win over Peru State College on the road.

The victory lifts Graceland University to 17-8 on the season and 14-7 in the Heart. Peru State College has dropped to 9-16 and are 8-13 in conference.

Graceland University led by seven points, five minutes into the half, before Peru State cut the margin to one (13-12) three minutes later. Midway through, triples by LT Davis RJ Williams, and Frank Cimino pushed the score to 24-14 in favor of GU.

The lead didn’t last long, as the Bobcats tied the contest with five minutes to play in the half. The team’s went back-and-forth, but it was Peru State who led 44-40 at the break.

Following halftime, the lead was exchanged three times over the course of the first five minutes. With 11:34 remaining in the second, Graceland saw a nine-point advantage (66-57.

An offensive board and put-back by Jeremy Deemer at the 7:44 mark, gave Graceland their largest margin of the night – 13 points (77-64). The Bobcats battled battled back, slashing the Jacket edge to four (80-76). Graceland maintained composure capturing the contest 87-79.

“Winning conference road games in the Heart is tough. Peru shot the ball really well and we struggled to guard their action,” said Craig Doty, head coach, following the game. “I am proud of our guys for staying the course and making plays down the stretch. The different in the game was in the turnovers where we forced 14 turnovers and only committed five. It made up for our suspect defense. Both teams played well offensively.”

On the night, Peru State shot 51.7 percent (31-60) from the floor, as Graceland shot 47.8 percent (32-67). Both teams shot close to 40 percent from beyond the arc. The Jackets forced 14 turnovers, committing just five. GU recorded 21 points off of PSC’s turnovers.

Deemer led four Jackets in double-figures tonight, marking his sixth consecutive double-figure scoring performance. Deemer went 9-for-11 from the floor, totaling 24 points.

RJ Williams came off the bench to count 12 points, grabbing a team high six boards. Ben Grygiel and LT Davis contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.

For Peru State, Brandon Eboigbodin and Rasha Brackeen marked 24 and 23 points, respectively. Eboigbodin completed a double-double with 12 points.

Men’s basketball returns home on Saturday after playing two road games. The Jackets are hosting MidAmerica Nazarene University at 4 p.m.