HARRISON CO SPELLING BEE REPRESENTATIVES DETERMINED

HARRISON COUNTY DETERMINED THEIR REPRESENTATIVES TO REPRESENT THE COUNTY AT THE REGIONAL SPELLING BEE THAT WILL BE HELD NEXT MONTH IN ST JOSEPH. SOUTH HARRISON 7TH GRADERS SAMANTHA PATTON WON THE SPELLING BEE HELD AT NORTH HARRISON. SHE CORRECTLY SPELLED THE WORD “CADENZA” TO WIN THE SPELLING BEE TITLE AND EARN THE TOP QUALIFICATION. SOUTH HARRISON 8TH GRADER MADDY HOLT WAS THE RUNNER UP OF THE COUNTY AND WILL ALSO BE IN THE REGIONAL COMPETITION. OTHERS QUALIFYING AS ALTERNATES FOR THE REGIONAL SPELLING BEE INCLUDED NORTH HARRISON 7TH GRADER ADRIAN CRAYCRAFT AND SOUTH HARRISON 6TH GRADER BROOKLYN RUSSELL. THE REGIONAL SPELLING BEE WILL BE HELD ON MARCH 11TH.