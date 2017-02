FUNERAL SERVICES FOR 86 YEAR OLD MARY ELIZABETH (BETSY) COCHELL OF SCOTTSDALE, AZ, FORMERLY OF ALBANY WILL BE SATURDAY AFTERNOON AT 1PM AT THE ALBANY CHRISTIAN CHURCH. BURIAL WILL BE IN THE GRANDVIEW CEMETERY IN ALBANY. VISITATION WILL BE SATURDAY FROM NOON TO 1PM AT THE ALBANY CHRISTIAN CHURCH. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS CAN BE MADE TO THE FISHER CENTER FOR ALZHEIMER’S RESEARCH FOUNDATION. THE PRICE FUNERAL HOME IN MARYVILLE IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.