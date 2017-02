TWO UNION STAR TEENS INJURED IN SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT NORTH OF UNION STAR

TWO UNION STAR TEENAGERS WERE INJURED IN A SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN ANDREW COUNTY WEDNESDAY EVENING. THE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS THAT 17 YEAR OLD EBONEE KELLER OF UNION STAR WAS EASTBOUND ON MO48, APPROXIMATELY 7 MILES NORTH OF UNION STAR. THE DRIVER WAS DISTRACTED BY AN OCCUPANT IN THE VEHICLE, 15 YEAR OLD MAHOGANEE KELLER OF UNION STAR, AND TRAVELED OFF THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE ROADWAY. THE VEHICLE STRUCK A DITCH AND OVERTURNED SEVERAL TIMES. THE VEHICLE CAME TO A REST ON THE DRIVER’S SIDE DOOR, FACING SOUTH. BOTH THE DRIVER AND OCCUPANT RECEIVED MINOR INJURIES AND WERE TAKEN BY THE ANDREW COUNTY EMS TO MOSAIC LIFE CARE IN ST JOSEPH. THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 8:20PM WEDNESDAY EVENING.