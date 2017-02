WASHBURN SWEEPS GRIFFONS IN ST. JOE

THE WASHBURN LADY BLUES AND ICHABODS CAME TO ST. JOE WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR A DOUBLEHEADER WITH THE MISSOURI WESTERN GRIFFONS AND LEFT WITH A SWEEP OF THE FESTIVITIES.

FOR THE WASHBURN LADY BLUES IT WAS A COME FROM BEHIND EFFORT FOR A 57-55 WIN OVER THE GRIFFONS. IN THE MEN’S ACTION WASHBURN WAS ABLE TO HOLD OFF A LATE CHARGE BY MISSOURI WESTERN TO EARN A 74-64 WIN AT THE FIELDHOUSE.

FOR THE MISSOURI WESTERN WOMEN THE LOSS WILL CARRY A BIT OF STING AS THEY BUILT A 33-22 LEAD GOING INTO THE HALFTIME BREAK, BUT COULDN’T FIND THEIR RHYTHM AFTER HALFTIME. MO WEST HAD THE LEAD BUILT TO 14 WITH9:37 LEFT IN THE THIRD BUT WATCHED AS WASHBURN WENT ON A 13-0 RUN TO CLOSE TO WITHIN 41-40 GOING INTO THE FINAL PERIOD.

MO WEST WENT JUST 1 OF 5 FROM THE FREE THROW LINE IN THE FOURTH, AS THEY WERE OUT SCORED DOWN THE STRETCH 17-14.

FOR THE GRIFFONS EAST BUCHANAN ALUM CHELSEA DEWEY PACED THEM WITH 18 POINTS. SEFULU FAAVAE ADDED 13 POINTS AND DWANISHA TATE RECORDED A DOUBLE-DOUBLE WITH 10 POINTS AND A CAREER BEST 10 REBOUNDS.

THE LOSS DROPS THE MO WEST WOMEN TO 17-6 OVERALL AND 9-5 IN MIAA ACTION.

IN THE NIGHT CAP THE GRIFFON MEN FELL BEHIND EARLY AND WOULD FIGHT BACK TO WITHIN FOUR POINTS LATE IN THE GAME, BUT JUST COULDN’T OVERCOME THE OUTSIDE SHOOTING OF THE ICHABODS IN A TEN POINT LOSS.

WASHBURN HIT 12 THREE POINT BUCKETS AND SHOT BETTER THAN 48% FROM BEHIND THE ARCH IN THE WIN.

THE ICHABODS BUILT A 40-32 HALFTIME LEAD AND EXTENDED THAT ADVANTAGE TO AS MUCH AS 16 IN THE SECOND HALF BEFORE WESTERN WOULD GO ON A 10-0 RUN TO GET BACK INTO THE GAME.

THE GRIFFONS WERE PACED BY TJ EVANS WHO SCORED 18 IN THE GAME, 16 IN THE SECOND HALF. JOE HAMILTON ADDED 16 POINTS WHILE GOING 4 OF 6 FROM THREE POINT RANGE. WASHBURN’S CAMERON WIGGINS LED ALL SCORERS WITH 23 POINTS, WHILE HIS TEAMMATE BRADY SKEENS RECORDED A DOUBLE-DOUBLE WITH 13 POINTS AND 12 REBOUNDS.

THE LOSS DROPS THE GRIFFON MEN TO 7-16 OVERALL AND 3-11 IN MIAA PLAY, WHICH LEAVES THEM IN 12th PLACE JUST A HALF GAME IN FRONT OF PITT STATE AND NORTHEASTERN STATE AND FIGHTING FOR THEIR MIAA TOURNAMENT LIVES DOWN THE STRETCH RUN OF THE SEASON.

UP NEXT FOR MISSOURI WESTERN IS A VISIT FROM THE EMPORIA STATE HORNETS SATURDAY AFTERNOON WITH THE WOMEN TIPPING OFF AT 2 AND THE MEN FOLLOWING AT ABOUT 4 P.M.