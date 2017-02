HDC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

BOYS SEMI FINALS

MERCER 63 NORTH HARRISON 31

WINSTON 78 EAST HARRISON 46

BOYS 7TH PLACE

NEWTOWN HARRIS 62 TRI COUNTY 51

THURSDAY SCHEDULE

5PM WINSTON VS EAST HARRISON GIRLS CONSOLATION

6:30 GRUNDY COUNTY VS GILMAN CITY BOYS CONSOLATION

8PM GRUNDY COUNTY VS GILMAN CITY GIRLS 3RD PLACE

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

5PM EAST HARRISON VS NORTH HARRISON BOYS 3RD PLACE

6:30 MERCER VS NORTH HARRISON GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

8PM WINSTON VS MERCER BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP