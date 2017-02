A COLUMBIA, MISSOURI TEEN WAS ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES JUST BEFORE NOON IN ATCHISON COUNTY THURSDAY.

THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 18-YEAR-OLD JERRION D. NELSON FACES PRELIMINARY CHARGES OF A CLASS D FELONY OF POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE EXCEPT 35 GRAMS OR LESS OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

NELSON WAS TAKEN TO THE ATCHISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ON A 24-HOUR HOLD.