HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE FOR 2-10-17 & 2-11-17

HDC TOURNAMENT @ WINSTON

5:00 PM BOYS 3rd PLACE NORTH HARRISON vs EAST HARRISON

6:30 PM GIRLS CHAMP MERCER VS NORTH HARRISON

8:00PM BOYS CHAMP WINSTON VS MERCER



CLAA TOURNAMENT @ TINA-AVALON

FRIDAY

5:00 PM GIRLS 5th PLACE HALE/BOSWORTH vs NORTHWESTERN (MENDON)

6:15 PM BOYS 5th PLACE KEYTESVILLE vs SOUTHWEST LIVINGSTON

7:30 PM GIRLS 3rd PLACE HARDIN-CENTRAL vs SOUTHWEST LIVINGSTON

SATURDAY

5:00 PM BOYS 3rd PLACE BRUNSWICK vs TINA-AVALON

6:30 PM GIRLS CHAMP. NORBONE vs TINA-AVALON

8:00 PM BOYS CHAMP. NORTHWESTERN (MENDON) vs HARDIN-CENTRAL



BRASHEAR TOURNAMENT

FRIDAY

5:00 PM GIRLS 5th PLACE NOVINGER vs BRASHEAR

6:30 PM BOYS 5th PLACE NOVINGER vs BRASHEAR

8:00 PM GIRLS 3rd PLACE MARION COUNTY vs KIRKSVILLE JV

SATURDAY

5:00 PM BOYS 3rd PLACE HIGBEE vs KIRKSVILLE JV

6:30 PM GIRLS CHAMP. HIGBEE vs PUTNAM COUNTY

8:00 PM BOYS CHAMP. PUTNAM COUNTY vs MARION COUNTY



OTHER GAMES-

DOUBLEHEADERS

LATHROP @ EAST BUCHANAN

HAMILTON @ MID-BUCHANAN

LAWSON @ WEST PLATTE

PLATTSBURG @ NORTH PLATTE

GALLATIN @ ALBANY

PRINCETON @ BRAYMER

KING CITY @ MAYSVILLE——-LIVE ON KKWK 100.1 FM

STANBERRY @ TRENTON

KC METRO ACADEMY @ ST. JOE CHRISTIAN

SOUTH NODAWAY @ DeKALB

EAST ATCHISON @ MOUND CITY

NODAWAY-HOLT @ JEFFERSON

SOUTH HOLT @ NORTH NODAWAY

UNION STAR @ ROCK PORT

WEST NODAWAY @ STEWARTSVILLE

NORTHEAST NODAWAY @ OSBORN

BOYS-

CAMERON @ SMITHVILLE

BENTON @ MARYVILLE

SAVANNAH @ CHILLICOTHE

LAFAYETTE @ BISHOP LeBLOND

ST. JOE CENTRAL @ RAYTOWN

BELTON @ KEARNEY

GRANDVIEW @ PLATTE COUNTY

LIBERTY NORTH @ LIBERTY

DISTRICT WRESTLING – FRIDAY NIGHT & ALL DAY SATURDAY

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 3 @ RICHMOND

BROOKFIELD, CARROLLTON, CENTRALIA, GALLATIN, HALLSVILLE, LAFAYETTE COUNTY, LEXINGTON, MACON, MARCELINE, PENNEY, POLO, RICHMOND, TINA-AVALON, TRENTON, WENTWORTH MILITARY ACADEMY

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 4 @ LATHROP

ALBANY, EAST ATCHISON, LATHROP, LAWSON, LONE JACK, MAYSVILLE, MID-BUCHANAN, NORTH ANDREW, O’HARA, PLATTSBURG, ROCK PORT, SOUTH HARRISON, STANBERRY, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, WEST PLATTE

CLASS 2 DISTRCIT 4 @ EXCELSIOR SPRINGS

BENTON, CAMERON, KC CENTER, CENTRAL ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE, CHILLICOTHE, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, HOGAN PREP, LAFAYETTE, LINCOLN PREP, MARYVILLE, OAK GROVE, PEMBROKE HILL, SAVANNAH, ST. PIUS X

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 4 @ RAYTOWN SOUTH

COLUMBIA BATTLE, BELTON, KC EAST, GRAIN VALLEY, GRANDVIEW, HARRISONVILLE, KEARNEY, MARSHALL, PLATTE COUNTY, RAYTOWN SOUTH, SMITHVILLE, VAN HORN, WARRENSBURG, WILLIAM CHRISMAN, WINNETONKA

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 4 @ OAK PARK

BLUE SPRINGS, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH, ST. JOE CENTRAL, FORT OSAGE, LIBERTY, LIBERTY NORTH, NORTH KANSAS CITY, OAK PARK, PARK HILL, PARK HILL SOUTH, RAYTOWN, ROCKHURST, RUSKIN, STALEY, TRUMAN