IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION AGENT PULLS ANGLER OUT OF WEST LAKE OSCEOLA

AN IOWA STATE CONSERVATION OFFICER HAD TO PULL AN ANGLER OUT OF WEST LAKE OSCEOLA, FRIDAY MORNING. STATE CONSERVATION OFFICER MICHAEL MILLER WAS ON ROUTINE PATROL LATE FRIDAY MORNING, WHEN HE NOTICED TWO MEN SETTING UP AND ICE FISHING SHELTER ON WEST LAKE OSCEOLA, IN OSCEOLA. MILLER YELLED OUT TO THEM TO ASK HOW MUCH ICE THEY WERE STANDING ON, AND THEY RESPONDED WITH 3 INCHES, HE TOLD THEM TO GET OFF THE ICE IMMEDIATELY. MILLER SAID ONE ANGLER MADE IT SAFELY OFF THE ICE, BUT THE OTHER BROKE THROUGH THE ICE ABOUT 10 YARDS FROM THE SHORE. MILLER GRABBED HIS THROW BAG FROM HIS VEHICLE AND THREW IT OUT TO THE ANGLER IN THE LAKE, AND WITH THE HELP OF THE OTHER ANGLER SAFETY PULL THE MAN TO SAFETY. PARAMEDICS ARRIVED AND AFTER EXAMINING THE ANGLER HE WAS RELEASED ON THE SCENE. MILLER SAYS HE SEEN ANGLERS BREAK THROUGH ICE BEFORE BUT HAS NEVER PULLED ONE OUT. THE DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION SAYS THAT ICE FISHING IS NOT RECOMMENDED AT THIS TIME FOR THE SOUTHERN THIRD OF IOWA. THE DEPARTMENT ALSO SAYS ANGLERS SHOULD USE EXTREME CAUTION DURING THE LATTER PART OF THE WINTER AS DAYS GET LONGER, THAW-FREEZE CYCLES AND WARMER WINDS BEGIN TO BREAK THE ICE.