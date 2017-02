NWMSU TO HOLD CERT TRAINING NEXT MONTH

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY HAS ANNOUNCED AN EMERGENCY RESPONSE TRAINING SESSION COMING IN MARCH.

COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM, OR CERT, WILL HOST THE COURSE FROM MARCH 9-12 AT THE GARRET STRONG BUILDING ON THE NORTHWEST CAMPUS.

THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND TO LEARN ABOUT DISASTER PREPARATION AND RESPONSE.

SESSIONS ON MARCH 9 AND 10 WILL BE FROM 6:00 TO 10:00 IN THE EVENING.

TRAINING ON MARCH 11 AND 12 WILL BE FROM 8:00 UNTIL 5:00.

CERT IS A NATIONWIDE PROGRAM OF THE FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY.