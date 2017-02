A SPICKARD MAN WAS ARRESTED ON A FELONY WARRANT THURSDAY EVENING IN GRUNDY COUNTY.

THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 34-YEAR-OLD BRANDON Z. BREWER FACES AN OUTSTANDING WARRANT FOR SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY OUT OF GRUNDY COUNTY.

BREWER WAS TAKEN TO THE GRUNDY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TO AWAIT BOND.