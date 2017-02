SAINT JOSEPH POLICE ARE SEEKING TWO SUSPECTS AFTER A THURSDAY MORNING BREAK-IN.

AUTHORITIES REPORTEDLY RESPONDED TO THE HOME NEAR SECOND AND WEST AUGUSTA STREETS AROUND 8:30 THURSDAY MORNING.

THE VICTIM TOLD AUTHORITIES THE TWO SUSPECTS HELD HER AT GUNPOINT WHILE GETTING AWAY WITH SEVERAL ITEMS.

A DESCRIPTION OF THE SUSPECTS WAS NOT MADE AVAILABLE, BUT THE TWO DID GETAWAY IN A WHITE CAR.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE TIPS HOTLINE AT 816-238-TIPS.