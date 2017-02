TWO BENTON, IA RESIDENTS KILLED IN EARLY MORNING FIRE

TWO BENTON, IA RESIDENTS WERE KILLED IN AN EARLY MORNING FIRE IN BENTON, IA FRIDAY MORNING. THE RINGGOLD COUNTY 911 RECEIVED A CALL FOR A HOUSE FIRE ON MAIN STREET IN BENTON, IA FRIDAY MORNING SHORTLY AFTER 3AM. THE MOUNT AYR FIRE DEPARTMENT ARRIVED AT 205 MAIN IN BENTON TO FIND A HOME ENGULFED IN SMOKE AND FLAMES. FIRE CREWS ENTERED THE HOME AND RECOVERED THE BODIES OF 68 YEAR OLD LINDA GALE HALEY OF BENTON AND HER HUSBAND 71 YEAR OLD ROBERT FEY HALEY OF BENTON. FIRE CREWS ADMINISTERED CPR UNTIL THE RINGGOLD COUNTY AMBULANCE ARRIVED ON THE SCENE. BOTH VICTIMS WERE ANNOUNCED DECEASED AT THE SCENE AND RECOGNIZED BY EMERGENCY RESPONDERS TO BE THE BODIES OF THEY HALEY’S, OWNERS OF THE HOME. THE MOUNT AYR FIRE DEPARTMENT WAS ASSISTED BY THE RINGGOLD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, RINGGOLD COUNTY HOSPITAL, KELLERTON FIRE, DIAGONAL FIRE, TINGLEY FIRE, AND ELLSTON FIRE DEPARTMENTS. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME BUT IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL.