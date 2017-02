WESTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY SEX CRIME

A WESTON MAN FACES A FELONY CHARGE FOR HIS ALLEGED ROLE IN A SEX CRIME FROM 16 YEARS AGO.

A PROBABLE CAUSE STATEMENT SAYS 47-YEAR-OLD DOUGLAS JAMES NICKLES FACES A FELONY RAPE CHARGE FOR AN INCIDENT THAT ALLEGEDLY TOOK PLACE IN 2001.

THE VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO HEARTLAND REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER FOR TREATMENT AND A RAPE KIT DISCOVERED FOREIGN D-N-A.

A STATE DATABASE FOUND A D-N-A MATCH IN JULY OF LAST YEAR AND A SECOND TEST REPORTEDLY MATCHED THE DNA TO NICKLES.

HE REMAINS IN THE BUCHANAN COUNTY JAIL ON A 50-THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH-ONLY BOND.

NICKLES IS SET TO APPEAR IN COURT MONDAY MORNING.