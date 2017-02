CLASS 1 DISTRICT 4 WRESTLING MOVES TO SEMI FINALS

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 4

Team Scores

1. Lawson 55.0

2. Lathrop 50.5

3. Plattsburg 35.5

4. Mid-Buchanan 28.0

5. Maysville 23.5

6. South Harrison 23.0

6. Summit Christian Academy 23.0

8. Albany 18.5

9. North Andrew 15.5

10. Stanberry 15.0

11. Rock Port 14.0

12. Lone Jack 13.0

13. O`Hara 10.0

14. West Platte 6.0

15. Tarkio 0.0

MAYSVILLE RESULTS 5 SEMI FINALISTS

MSHSAA Class 1 – District 4 Results for Maysville

113 – Conner Berry (25-15) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Conner Berry (Maysville) 25-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Conner Berry (Maysville) 25-15 won by fall over Joey Russell (Lawson) 15-17 (Fall 0:30)

120 – Dylan Wade (45-4) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Wade (Maysville) 45-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Dylan Wade (Maysville) 45-4 received a bye () (Bye)

126 – Dalton Wade (34-12) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dalton Wade (Maysville) 34-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Dalton Wade (Maysville) 34-12 won by fall over Jaren Van Meter (South Harrison) 17-29 (Fall 1:27)

132 – Jared Eads (22-13) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jared Eads (Maysville) 22-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Griffin Jennings (South Harrison) 21-23 won by fall over Jared Eads (Maysville) 22-13 (Fall 1:52)

Cons. Round 2 – Jared Eads (Maysville) 22-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Jared Eads (Maysville) 22-13 received a bye () (Bye)

138 – Kaleb Popplewell (49-2) place is unknown and scored 5.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kaleb Popplewell (Maysville) 49-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Kaleb Popplewell (Maysville) 49-2 won by tech fall over Hunter Hoelscher (Lone Jack) 16-22 (TF-1.5 2:58 (26-11))

145 – Trent Strong (14-30) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Trent Strong (Maysville) 14-30 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Braeden Campbell (Summit Christian Academy) 41-7 won by fall over Trent Strong (Maysville) 14-30 (Fall 5:04)

Cons. Round 2 – Trent Strong (Maysville) 14-30 received a bye () (Bye)

152 – Jakob Wade (17-24) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Parker Rotterman (Mid-Buchanan) 40-8 won by fall over Jakob Wade (Maysville) 17-24 (Fall 0:23)

Cons. Round 1 – Jakob Wade (Maysville) 17-24 received a bye () (Bye)

182 – Jake Post (36-13) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jake Post (Maysville) 36-13 won by fall over Carter Ottmann (Rock Port) 23-20 (Fall 1:45)

Quarterfinal – Jake Post (Maysville) 36-13 won by decision over Dainen Rowe (Lone Jack) 17-19 (Dec 7-2)

195 – Bryndan Vessar (3-9) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Bryndan Vessar (Maysville) 3-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Adrean Fisher (Lawson) 36-3 won by fall over Bryndan Vessar (Maysville) 3-9 (Fall 0:08)

Cons. Round 2 – Bryndan Vessar (Maysville) 3-9 received a bye () (Bye)

285 – Michael Saucedo (22-24) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Michael Saucedo (Maysville) 22-24 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Elory Anderson (Stanberry) 37-2 won by major decision over Michael Saucedo (Maysville) 22-24 (MD 12-3)

Cons. Round 2 – Michael Saucedo (Maysville) 22-24 received a bye () (Bye)

SOUTH HARRISON RESULTS 5 SEMI FINALISTS

MSHSAA Class 1 – District 4 Results for South Harrison

106 – Gaige Sherer (21-22) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jeremy Wimer (Albany) 33-9 won by tech fall over Gaige Sherer (South Harrison) 21-22 (TF-1.5 2:39 (16-0))

Cons. Round 1 – Gaige Sherer (South Harrison) 21-22 received a bye () (Bye)

113 – Nick Williams (27-19) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Nick Williams (South Harrison) 27-19 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Nick Williams (South Harrison) 27-19 received a bye () (Bye)

126 – Jaren Van Meter (17-29) place is unknown and scored 2.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jaren Van Meter (South Harrison) 17-29 won by decision over Olivia Cummings (Plattsburg) 15-31 (Dec 5-1)

Quarterfinal – Dalton Wade (Maysville) 34-12 won by fall over Jaren Van Meter (South Harrison) 17-29 (Fall 1:27)

Cons. Round 2 – Jaren Van Meter (South Harrison) 17-29 received a bye () (Bye)

132 – Griffin Jennings (21-23) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Griffin Jennings (South Harrison) 21-23 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Griffin Jennings (South Harrison) 21-23 won by fall over Jared Eads (Maysville) 22-13 (Fall 1:52)

160 – Gavin Johns (29-10) place is unknown and scored 5.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gavin Johns (South Harrison) 29-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Gavin Johns (South Harrison) 29-10 won by major decision over Cole Aikmus (Lawson) 18-11 (MD 10-2)

170 – Mason Doll (45-1) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Mason Doll (South Harrison) 45-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Mason Doll (South Harrison) 45-1 won by fall over Tallon Privat (Mid-Buchanan) 4-16 (Fall 3:34)

182 – Wyatt Starmer (32-15) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Starmer (South Harrison) 32-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Wyatt Starmer (South Harrison) 32-15 won by decision over Thomas Macomber (Lathrop) 27-21 (Dec 6-0)

285 – Lane Fuston (18-19) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Lane Fuston (South Harrison) 18-19 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Harrison Matthews (Mid-Buchanan) 34-16 won by decision over Lane Fuston (South Harrison) 18-19 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Lane Fuston (South Harrison) 18-19 received a bye () (Bye)

STANBERRY RESULTS 4 SEMI FINALISTS

MSHSAA Class 1 – District 4 Results for Stanberry

113 – Mateo Messner (17-12) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Mateo Messner (Stanberry) 17-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Mateo Messner (Stanberry) 17-12 received a bye () (Bye)

120 – Dylon Pappert (36-7) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dylon Pappert (Stanberry) 36-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Zac Braun (Lone Jack) 26-9 won by decision over Dylon Pappert (Stanberry) 36-7 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Dylon Pappert (Stanberry) 36-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Dylon Pappert (Stanberry) 36-7 received a bye () (Bye)

126 – Sam Oldham (20-24) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Sam Oldham (Stanberry) 20-24 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Drake Eychaner (North Andrew) 36-4 won by tech fall over Sam Oldham (Stanberry) 20-24 (TF-1.5 3:55 (18-1))

132 – Mark Donaldson (17-24) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Mark Donaldson (Stanberry) 17-24 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Brayan Rodriguez (West Platte) 24-9 won by fall over Mark Donaldson (Stanberry) 17-24 (Fall 1:14)

Cons. Round 2 – Mark Donaldson (Stanberry) 17-24 received a bye () (Bye)

145 – Rueben Gage (24-20) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dalton Cook (Lawson) 27-13 won by major decision over Rueben Gage (Stanberry) 24-20 (MD 12-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Rueben Gage (Stanberry) 24-20 received a bye () (Bye)

160 – John Shanks (27-14) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – John Shanks (Stanberry) 27-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – John Shanks (Stanberry) 27-14 won by fall over Alex Barker (Mid-Buchanan) 25-25 (Fall 1:51)

170 – Clayton Stoll (33-8) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Clayton Stoll (Stanberry) 33-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Clayton Stoll (Stanberry) 33-8 won by decision over John O`Brien (O`Hara) 33-15 (Dec 2-1)

195 – Zach Oldham (29-18) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Zach Oldham (Stanberry) 29-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Luke Douglas (Lathrop) 41-10 won by tech fall over Zach Oldham (Stanberry) 29-18 (TF-1.5 5:01 (17-0))

Cons. Round 2 – Zach Oldham (Stanberry) 29-18 received a bye () (Bye)

285 – Elory Anderson (37-2) place is unknown and scored 5.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Elory Anderson (Stanberry) 37-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Elory Anderson (Stanberry) 37-2 won by major decision over Michael Saucedo (Maysville) 22-24 (MD 12-3)



NORTH ANDREW RESULTS 3 SEMI FINALISTS

MSHSAA Class 1 – District 4 Results for North Andrew

126 – Drake Eychaner (36-4) place is unknown and scored 5.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Drake Eychaner (North Andrew) 36-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Drake Eychaner (North Andrew) 36-4 won by tech fall over Sam Oldham (Stanberry) 20-24 (TF-1.5 3:55 (18-1))

138 – Brody Herbert (20-18) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Anderson (Mid-Buchanan) 33-14 won by fall over Brody Herbert (North Andrew) 20-18 (Fall 1:39)

Cons. Round 1 – Brody Herbert (North Andrew) 20-18 received a bye () (Bye)

145 – Kaden Ehrhardt (31-4) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kaden Ehrhardt (North Andrew) 31-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Kaden Ehrhardt (North Andrew) 31-4 won by decision over Tyler Paul (Lathrop) 41-10 (Dec 12-9)

220 – Johnathan Chittum (34-12) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Johnathan Chittum (North Andrew) 34-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Johnathan Chittum (North Andrew) 34-12 won by fall over Mason Taylor (Mid-Buchanan) 23-23 (Fall 1:19)



ALBANY RESULTS 3 SEMI FINALISTS

MSHSAA Class 1 – District 4 Results for

106 – Jeremy Wimer (33-9) place is unknown and scored 7.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jeremy Wimer (Albany) 33-9 won by tech fall over Gaige Sherer (South Harrison) 21-22 (TF-1.5 2:39 (16-0))

Quarterfinal – Jeremy Wimer (Albany) 33-9 won by tech fall over Jack Gearhart (O`Hara) 22-19 (TF-1.5 5:50 (15-0))

126 – Will Engel (26-16) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Will Engel (Albany) 26-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Will Engel (Albany) 26-16 won by fall over Caleb Greene (Rock Port) 23-17 (Fall 4:32)

195 – Trevor O`Neal (9-28) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Trevor O`Neal (Albany) 9-28 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Blake McClain (Plattsburg) 7-1 won by fall over Trevor O`Neal (Albany) 9-28 (Fall 2:31)

Cons. Round 2 – Trevor O`Neal (Albany) 9-28 received a bye () (Bye)

220 – Conner Osmon (23-7) place is unknown and scored 5.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Conner Osmon (Albany) 23-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Conner Osmon (Albany) 23-7 won by tech fall over Dalton Brake (Rock Port) 21-17 (TF-1.5 6:00 (17-1))

ROCK PORT 1 SEMI FINALIST

MSHSAA Class 1 – District 4 Results for Rock Port

106 – Ethan Wood (30-13) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Wood (Rock Port) 30-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Ethan Wood (Rock Port) 30-13 won by fall over Ben Shewey (Lawson) 17-19 (Fall 3:40)

126 – Caleb Greene (23-17) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Greene (Rock Port) 23-17 won by fall over Luke Hawes (Lone Jack) 5-9 (Fall 1:27)

Quarterfinal – Will Engel (Albany) 26-16 won by fall over Caleb Greene (Rock Port) 23-17 (Fall 4:32)

Cons. Round 2 – Caleb Greene (Rock Port) 23-17 received a bye () (Bye)

152 – Austin Stoner (11-33) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Stoner (Rock Port) 11-33 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Parker Rotterman (Mid-Buchanan) 40-8 won by fall over Austin Stoner (Rock Port) 11-33 (Fall 0:21)

160 – Dalton Stevens (15-19) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Justin Wright (Lathrop) 45-3 won by fall over Dalton Stevens (Rock Port) 15-19 (Fall 0:42)

Cons. Round 1 – Dalton Stevens (Rock Port) 15-19 received a bye () (Bye)

170 – Noah Makings (21-23) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Noah Makings (Rock Port) 21-23 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Jason Wright (Lathrop) 30-16 won by major decision over Noah Makings (Rock Port) 21-23 (MD 17-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Noah Makings (Rock Port) 21-23 received a bye () (Bye)

182 – Carter Ottmann (23-20) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jake Post (Maysville) 36-13 won by fall over Carter Ottmann (Rock Port) 23-20 (Fall 1:45)

Cons. Round 1 – Carter Ottmann (Rock Port) 23-20 received a bye () (Bye)

220 – Dalton Brake (21-17) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dalton Brake (Rock Port) 21-17 won by fall over Ashton Yeary (Tarkio) 10-16 (Fall 1:17)

Quarterfinal – Conner Osmon (Albany) 23-7 won by tech fall over Dalton Brake (Rock Port) 21-17 (TF-1.5 6:00 (17-1))