GALLATIN WRESTLERS 4TH AFTER FRIDAY DISTRICT COMPETITION

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 3

Team Scores

1. Richmond 55.5

2. Marceline 44.0

3. Centralia 43.5

4. Gallatin 39.5

5. Brookfield 36.0

5. Carrollton 36.0

5. Lexington 36.0

8. Trenton 22.0

9. Lafayette County 21.0

10. Polo 16.0

11. Hallsville 15.0

12. Tina-Avalon 8.0

13. Penney 6.0

14. Macon 0.0

14. Wentworth Military Academy 0.0

GALLATIN 6 SEMI FINALISTS

MSHSAA Class 1 – District 3 Results for Gallatin

106 – Ross Critten (40-2) place is unknown and scored 8.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ross Critten (Gallatin) 40-2 won by fall over Orin Birdno (Carrollton) 18-16 (Fall 0:56)

Quarterfinal – Ross Critten (Gallatin) 40-2 won by fall over Joseph Chambers (Macon) 6-11 (Fall 1:01)

113 – Keegan Allen (25-6) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Keegan Allen (Gallatin) 25-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Keegan Allen (Gallatin) 25-6 won by decision over Joey Livigne (Lafayette County) 34-15 (Dec 5-4)

120 – Ayden Wayne (22-12) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ayden Wayne (Gallatin) 22-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Dylan Wheeler (Marceline) 40-2 won by fall over Ayden Wayne (Gallatin) 22-12 (Fall 1:47)

Cons. Round 2 – Ayden Wayne (Gallatin) 22-12 received a bye () (Bye)

132 – Drayton Harris (37-8) place is unknown and scored 5.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Drayton Harris (Gallatin) 37-8 won by tech fall over Zane Rottman (Trenton) 8-34 (TF-1.5 4:53 (18-1))

Quarterfinal – Drayton Harris (Gallatin) 37-8 won by decision over Dylan Caldwell (Richmond) 32-15 (Dec 2-1)

138 – Caleb Boyd (33-6) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Boyd (Gallatin) 33-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Cameron Wheeler (Carrollton) 31-5 won by decision over Caleb Boyd (Gallatin) 33-6 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Caleb Boyd (Gallatin) 33-6 received a bye () (Bye)

145 – Wyatt Bird (36-6) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Bird (Gallatin) 36-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Wyatt Bird (Gallatin) 36-6 won by fall over Wade Graves (Brookfield) 21-20 (Fall 5:24)

152 – Declan Schweizer (31-9) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Declan Schweizer (Gallatin) 31-9 won by decision over Elijah Harper (Penney) 19-18 (Dec 8-2)

Quarterfinal – Declan Schweizer (Gallatin) 31-9 won by fall over Mason Hewitt (Richmond) 8-6 (Fall 3:17)

160 – Tom Crouse (25-5) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tom Crouse (Gallatin) 25-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Brandon Delana (Brookfield) 19-14 won by fall over Tom Crouse (Gallatin) 25-5 (Fall 3:30)

Cons. Round 2 – Tom Crouse (Gallatin) 25-5 received a bye () (Bye)

170 – Dalton Swalley (19-22) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dalton Swalley (Gallatin) 19-22 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Jackson Evans (Centralia) 45-4 won by fall over Dalton Swalley (Gallatin) 19-22 (Fall 2:24)

182 – Dakota Martin (8-21) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Trevor Bodine (Centralia) 39-10 won by tech fall over Dakota Martin (Gallatin) 8-21 (TF-1.5 4:17 (16-0))

Cons. Round 1 – Dakota Martin (Gallatin) 8-21 received a bye () (Bye)

195 – Graydee Rains (41-3) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Graydee Rains (Gallatin) 41-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Graydee Rains (Gallatin) 41-3 won by fall over Luke Cory (Polo) 22-17 (Fall 1:48)

285 – Micheal McLey (33-11) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Micheal McLey (Gallatin) 33-11 won by fall over Cole Little (Trenton) 19-21 (Fall 1:27)

Quarterfinal – Ethan Staton (Carrollton) 28-11 won by decision over Micheal McLey (Gallatin) 33-11 (Dec 4-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Micheal McLey (Gallatin) 33-11 received a bye () (Bye)

POLO 2 SEMI FINALISTS

MSHSAA Class 1 – District 3 Results for Polo

126 – Wyatt Segar (31-13) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Segar (Polo) 31-13 won by decision over Daniel Rodriguez (Trenton) 27-18 (Dec 9-3)

Quarterfinal – Wyatt Segar (Polo) 31-13 won by decision over Andrew Huddleston (Hallsville) 29-14 (Dec 7-5)

152 – Patrick Covey (23-13) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Patrick Covey (Polo) 23-13 won by fall over Hunter Griggs (Centralia) 10-14 (Fall 0:47)

Quarterfinal – Alex Cupp (Marceline) 39-6 won by fall over Patrick Covey (Polo) 23-13 (Fall 4:22)

Cons. Round 2 – Patrick Covey (Polo) 23-13 received a bye () (Bye)

160 – Joseph Hilburn (17-27) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Drew Rorebeck (Trenton) 30-4 won by fall over Joseph Hilburn (Polo) 17-27 (Fall 3:18)

Cons. Round 1 – Joseph Hilburn (Polo) 17-27 received a bye () (Bye)

182 – Drake Burton (32-12) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Drake Burton (Polo) 32-12 won by fall over Mark Trump (Trenton) 19-27 (Fall 3:12)

Quarterfinal – Gabe Frank (Carrollton) 29-10 won by fall over Drake Burton (Polo) 32-12 (Fall 5:48)

195 – Luke Cory (22-17) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Luke Cory (Polo) 22-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Graydee Rains (Gallatin) 41-3 won by fall over Luke Cory (Polo) 22-17 (Fall 1:48)

220 – Gunner Martin (45-0) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gunner Martin (Polo) 45-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Gunner Martin (Polo) 45-0 won by decision over Bo Huffman (Richmond) 24-18 (Dec 6-2)

285 – Earl Cory (10-34) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Trey Taft (Centralia) 32-15 won by fall over Earl Cory (Polo) 10-34 (Fall 1:03)

Cons. Round 1 – Earl Cory (Polo) 10-34 received a bye () (Bye)

TRENTON 3 SEMI FINALISTS

MSHSAA Class 1 – District 3 Results for Trenton

126 – Daniel Rodriguez (27-18) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Segar (Polo) 31-13 won by decision over Daniel Rodriguez (Trenton) 27-18 (Dec 9-3)

Cons. Round 1 – Daniel Rodriguez (Trenton) 27-18 received a bye () (Bye)

132 – Zane Rottman (8-34) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Drayton Harris (Gallatin) 37-8 won by tech fall over Zane Rottman (Trenton) 8-34 (TF-1.5 4:53 (18-1))

Cons. Round 1 – Zane Rottman (Trenton) 8-34 received a bye () (Bye)

138 – Eric Lovett (21-25) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Eric Lovett (Trenton) 21-25 won by fall over Carson Sanders (Centralia) 19-25 (Fall 5:23)

Quarterfinal – Clayton Stallo (Marceline) 39-5 won by fall over Eric Lovett (Trenton) 21-25 (Fall 1:41)

145 – Noah Lewis (10-26) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cayden Bertz (Lexington) 15-19 won by fall over Noah Lewis (Trenton) 10-26 (Fall 3:28)

Cons. Round 1 – Noah Lewis (Trenton) 10-26 received a bye () (Bye)

160 – Drew Rorebeck (30-4) place is unknown and scored 8.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Drew Rorebeck (Trenton) 30-4 won by fall over Joseph Hilburn (Polo) 17-27 (Fall 3:18)

Quarterfinal – Drew Rorebeck (Trenton) 30-4 won by fall over Tyrel Enyard (Macon) 2-9 (Fall 0:43)

182 – Mark Trump (19-27) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Drake Burton (Polo) 32-12 won by fall over Mark Trump (Trenton) 19-27 (Fall 3:12)

Cons. Round 1 – Mark Trump (Trenton) 19-27 received a bye () (Bye)

195 – Jadan Whitney (37-12) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jadan Whitney (Trenton) 37-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Jadan Whitney (Trenton) 37-12 won by fall over Shane Levett (Macon) 24-5 (Fall 2:34)

220 – Mason Owen (36-9) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Mason Owen (Trenton) 36-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Mason Owen (Trenton) 36-9 won by decision over Kenneth Pulley (Penney) 16-8 (Dec 3-2)

285 – Cole Little (19-21) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Micheal McLey (Gallatin) 33-11 won by fall over Cole Little (Trenton) 19-21 (Fall 1:27)

Cons. Round 1 – Cole Little (Trenton) 19-21 received a bye () (Bye)

HAMILTON 1

MSHSAA Class 1 – District 3 Results for Penney

106 – Radley Reed (21-10) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Radley Reed (Penney) 21-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Radley Reed (Penney) 21-10 won by fall over Austin Dawson (Centralia) 21-18 (Fall 2:51)