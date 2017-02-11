LAWSON CLAIMS CLASS 1 DISTRICT 4 WRESTLING TITLE

Team Scores

1. Lawson 199.0

2. Lathrop 161.5

3. Maysville 117.0

4. Plattsburg 96.5

5. South Harrison 94.5

6. Mid-Buchanan 91.0

7. Summit Christian Academy 90.0

8. North Andrew 55.0

9. Stanberry 52.0

10. Albany 50.5

11. Lone Jack 40.0

11. Rock Port 40.0

13. O`Hara 29.0

14. West Platte 26.0

15. Tarkio 7.0

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 4 WRESTLING RESULTS TOP 4 QUALIFY FOR THE MSHSAA WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tanner Dalinghaus of Lathrop

2nd Place – Tim Speer of Mid-Buchanan

3rd Place – Ethan Wood of Rock Port

4th Place – Jeremy Wimer of Albany

1st Place Match

Tanner Dalinghaus (Lathrop) 46-3, Fr. over Tim Speer (Mid-Buchanan) 38-14, Fr. (Fall 3:31).

3rd Place Match

Ethan Wood (Rock Port) 32-14, So. over Jeremy Wimer (Albany) 34-11, So. (Fall 0:58).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Andrew Beane of Lathrop

2nd Place – Conner Berry of Maysville

3rd Place – Nick Williams of South Harrison

4th Place – Joey Russell of Lawson

1st Place Match

Andrew Beane (Lathrop) 44-6, Fr. over Conner Berry (Maysville) 26-16, Fr. (Dec 6-0).

3rd Place Match

Nick Williams (South Harrison) 29-20, Fr. over Joey Russell (Lawson) 16-18, Fr. (Fall 0:47).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dylan Wade of Maysville

2nd Place – Braden Carpenter of Lawson

3rd Place – Tristan Blair of Lathrop

4th Place – Zac Braun of Lone Jack

1st Place Match

Dylan Wade (Maysville) 47-4, Jr. over Braden Carpenter (Lawson) 24-14, Fr. (MD 11-2).

3rd Place Match

Tristan Blair (Lathrop) 38-6, So. over Zac Braun (Lone Jack) 27-11, Jr. (MD 10-2).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Drake Eychaner of North Andrew

2nd Place – Tyler Hachman of Lawson

3rd Place – Dalton Wade of Maysville

4th Place – Will Engel of Albany

1st Place Match

Drake Eychaner (North Andrew) 38-4, So. over Tyler Hachman (Lawson) 26-7, Sr. (Dec 7-0).

3rd Place Match

Dalton Wade (Maysville) 36-13, Jr. over Will Engel (Albany) 27-18, Jr. (Fall 1:32).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tyler Ross of Lawson

2nd Place – Brayan Rodriguez of West Platte

3rd Place – Jared Eads of Maysville

4th Place – Griffin Jennings of South Harrison

1st Place Match

Tyler Ross (Lawson) 41-4, Fr. over Brayan Rodriguez (West Platte) 25-10, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (16-0)).

3rd Place Match

Jared Eads (Maysville) 24-13, Jr. over Griffin Jennings (South Harrison) 22-25, So. (Fall 2:01).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kaleb Popplewell of Maysville

2nd Place – Cade Killingsworth of Lawson

3rd Place – Jacob Anderson of Mid-Buchanan

4th Place – Kade Kennedy of Plattsburg

1st Place Match

Kaleb Popplewell (Maysville) 51-2, Sr. over Cade Killingsworth (Lawson) 31-11, Fr. (MD 15-4).

3rd Place Match

Jacob Anderson (Mid-Buchanan) 35-15, Jr. over Kade Kennedy (Plattsburg) 45-12, Jr. (Dec 5-2).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dalton Schlie of Plattsburg

2nd Place – Braeden Campbell of Summit Christian Academy

3rd Place – Kaden Ehrhardt of North Andrew

4th Place – Dalton Cook of Lawson

1st Place Match

Dalton Schlie (Plattsburg) 35-7, Sr. over Braeden Campbell (Summit Christian Academy) 42-8, Fr. (Dec 8-3).

3rd Place Match

Kaden Ehrhardt (North Andrew) 33-5, So. over Dalton Cook (Lawson) 28-15, So. (Dec 6-4).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Parker Rotterman of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place – Colton Williams of Lawson

3rd Place – Payton Wolfe of Lathrop

4th Place – Nick McGurn of O`Hara

1st Place Match

Parker Rotterman (Mid-Buchanan) 42-8, Sr. over Colton Williams (Lawson) 24-1, Sr. (UTB 3-2).

3rd Place Match

Payton Wolfe (Lathrop) 33-18, Sr. over Nick McGurn (O`Hara) 34-15, Sr. (Fall 2:21).

160 ResultsGuaranteed Places

1st Place – Justin Wright of Lathrop

2nd Place – Wyatt Cummings of Plattsburg

3rd Place – Gavin Johns of South Harrison

4th Place – John Shanks of Stanberry

1st Place Match

Justin Wright (Lathrop) 47-3, So. over Wyatt Cummings (Plattsburg) 31-24, Sr. (Dec 8-1).

3rd Place Match

Gavin Johns (South Harrison) 31-11, So. over John Shanks (Stanberry) 28-16, Jr. (M. For.).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Mason Doll of South Harrison

2nd Place – Kameren Jenkins of Lawson

3rd Place – Jason Wright of Lathrop

4th Place – Clayton Stoll of Stanberry

1st Place Match

Mason Doll (South Harrison) 47-1, Sr. over Kameren Jenkins (Lawson) 29-18, Jr. (Fall 2:53).

3rd Place Match

Jason Wright (Lathrop) 32-17, Sr. over Clayton Stoll (Stanberry) 34-10, Sr. (Fall 2:41).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Brett Campbell of Summit Christian Academy

2nd Place – Corbin Menke of Lawson

3rd Place – Jake Post of Maysville

4th Place – Wyatt Starmer of South Harrison

1st Place Match

Brett Campbell (Summit Christian Academy) 52-0, Jr. over Corbin Menke (Lawson) 45-1, Sr. (MD 10-2).

3rd Place Match

Jake Post (Maysville) 38-14, Sr. over Wyatt Starmer (South Harrison) 33-17, Sr. (Dec 6-5).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Adrean Fisher of Lawson

2nd Place – Luke Douglas of Lathrop

3rd Place – Blake McClain of Plattsburg

4th Place – Trenton Holloway of Summit Christian Academy

1st Place Match

Adrean Fisher (Lawson) 38-3, Sr. over Luke Douglas (Lathrop) 42-11, Sr. (Fall 1:29).

3rd Place Match

Blake McClain (Plattsburg) 9-2, Jr. over Trenton Holloway (Summit Christian Academy) 27-11, Jr. (Fall 0:41).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Conner Osmon of Albany

2nd Place – Justin Leath of Lone Jack

3rd Place – Bradley Gibson of Plattsburg

4th Place – Johnathan Chittum of North Andrew

1st Place Match

Conner Osmon (Albany) 25-7, Sr. over Justin Leath (Lone Jack) 33-3, So. (Fall 3:00).

3rd Place Match

Bradley Gibson (Plattsburg) 44-13, Sr. over Johnathan Chittum (North Andrew) 35-14, Sr. (Dec 10-4).

285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Caden Robinson of Summit Christian Academy

2nd Place – Elory Anderson of Stanberry

3rd Place – Harrison Matthews of Mid-Buchanan

4th Place – Lane Fuston of South Harrison

1st Place Match

Caden Robinson (Summit Christian Academy) 32-3, Sr. over Elory Anderson (Stanberry) 38-3, Sr. (Fall 4:44).

3rd Place Match

Harrison Matthews (Mid-Buchanan) 36-17, Sr. over Lane Fuston (South Harrison) 20-20, Sr. (Dec 1-0).