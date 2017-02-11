LAWSON CLAIMS CLASS 1 DISTRICT 4 WRESTLING TITLE

Team Scores
1. Lawson 199.0
2. Lathrop 161.5
3. Maysville 117.0
4. Plattsburg 96.5
5. South Harrison 94.5
6. Mid-Buchanan 91.0
7. Summit Christian Academy 90.0
8. North Andrew 55.0
9. Stanberry 52.0
10. Albany 50.5
11. Lone Jack 40.0
11. Rock Port 40.0
13. O`Hara 29.0
14. West Platte 26.0
15. Tarkio 7.0
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 4 WRESTLING RESULTS TOP 4 QUALIFY FOR THE MSHSAA WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tanner Dalinghaus of Lathrop
2nd Place – Tim Speer of Mid-Buchanan
3rd Place – Ethan Wood of Rock Port
4th Place – Jeremy Wimer of Albany
1st Place Match
Tanner Dalinghaus (Lathrop) 46-3, Fr. over Tim Speer (Mid-Buchanan) 38-14, Fr. (Fall 3:31).
3rd Place Match
Ethan Wood (Rock Port) 32-14, So. over Jeremy Wimer (Albany) 34-11, So. (Fall 0:58).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Andrew Beane of Lathrop
2nd Place – Conner Berry of Maysville
3rd Place – Nick Williams of South Harrison
4th Place – Joey Russell of Lawson
1st Place Match
Andrew Beane (Lathrop) 44-6, Fr. over Conner Berry (Maysville) 26-16, Fr. (Dec 6-0).
3rd Place Match
Nick Williams (South Harrison) 29-20, Fr. over Joey Russell (Lawson) 16-18, Fr. (Fall 0:47).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dylan Wade of Maysville
2nd Place – Braden Carpenter of Lawson
3rd Place – Tristan Blair of Lathrop
4th Place – Zac Braun of Lone Jack
1st Place Match
Dylan Wade (Maysville) 47-4, Jr. over Braden Carpenter (Lawson) 24-14, Fr. (MD 11-2).
3rd Place Match
Tristan Blair (Lathrop) 38-6, So. over Zac Braun (Lone Jack) 27-11, Jr. (MD 10-2).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Drake Eychaner of North Andrew
2nd Place – Tyler Hachman of Lawson
3rd Place – Dalton Wade of Maysville
4th Place – Will Engel of Albany
1st Place Match
Drake Eychaner (North Andrew) 38-4, So. over Tyler Hachman (Lawson) 26-7, Sr. (Dec 7-0).
3rd Place Match
Dalton Wade (Maysville) 36-13, Jr. over Will Engel (Albany) 27-18, Jr. (Fall 1:32).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tyler Ross of Lawson
2nd Place – Brayan Rodriguez of West Platte
3rd Place – Jared Eads of Maysville
4th Place – Griffin Jennings of South Harrison
1st Place Match
Tyler Ross (Lawson) 41-4, Fr. over Brayan Rodriguez (West Platte) 25-10, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (16-0)).
3rd Place Match
Jared Eads (Maysville) 24-13, Jr. over Griffin Jennings (South Harrison) 22-25, So. (Fall 2:01).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kaleb Popplewell of Maysville
2nd Place – Cade Killingsworth of Lawson
3rd Place – Jacob Anderson of Mid-Buchanan
4th Place – Kade Kennedy of Plattsburg
1st Place Match
Kaleb Popplewell (Maysville) 51-2, Sr. over Cade Killingsworth (Lawson) 31-11, Fr. (MD 15-4).
3rd Place Match
Jacob Anderson (Mid-Buchanan) 35-15, Jr. over Kade Kennedy (Plattsburg) 45-12, Jr. (Dec 5-2).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dalton Schlie of Plattsburg
2nd Place – Braeden Campbell of Summit Christian Academy
3rd Place – Kaden Ehrhardt of North Andrew
4th Place – Dalton Cook of Lawson
1st Place Match
Dalton Schlie (Plattsburg) 35-7, Sr. over Braeden Campbell (Summit Christian Academy) 42-8, Fr. (Dec 8-3).
3rd Place Match
Kaden Ehrhardt (North Andrew) 33-5, So. over Dalton Cook (Lawson) 28-15, So. (Dec 6-4).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Parker Rotterman of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place – Colton Williams of Lawson
3rd Place – Payton Wolfe of Lathrop
4th Place – Nick McGurn of O`Hara
1st Place Match
Parker Rotterman (Mid-Buchanan) 42-8, Sr. over Colton Williams (Lawson) 24-1, Sr. (UTB 3-2).
3rd Place Match
Payton Wolfe (Lathrop) 33-18, Sr. over Nick McGurn (O`Hara) 34-15, Sr. (Fall 2:21).
160 ResultsGuaranteed Places
1st Place – Justin Wright of Lathrop
2nd Place – Wyatt Cummings of Plattsburg
3rd Place – Gavin Johns of South Harrison
4th Place – John Shanks of Stanberry
1st Place Match
Justin Wright (Lathrop) 47-3, So. over Wyatt Cummings (Plattsburg) 31-24, Sr. (Dec 8-1).
3rd Place Match
Gavin Johns (South Harrison) 31-11, So. over John Shanks (Stanberry) 28-16, Jr. (M. For.).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Mason Doll of South Harrison
2nd Place – Kameren Jenkins of Lawson
3rd Place – Jason Wright of Lathrop
4th Place – Clayton Stoll of Stanberry
1st Place Match
Mason Doll (South Harrison) 47-1, Sr. over Kameren Jenkins (Lawson) 29-18, Jr. (Fall 2:53).
3rd Place Match
Jason Wright (Lathrop) 32-17, Sr. over Clayton Stoll (Stanberry) 34-10, Sr. (Fall 2:41).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Brett Campbell of Summit Christian Academy
2nd Place – Corbin Menke of Lawson
3rd Place – Jake Post of Maysville
4th Place – Wyatt Starmer of South Harrison
1st Place Match
Brett Campbell (Summit Christian Academy) 52-0, Jr. over Corbin Menke (Lawson) 45-1, Sr. (MD 10-2).
3rd Place Match
Jake Post (Maysville) 38-14, Sr. over Wyatt Starmer (South Harrison) 33-17, Sr. (Dec 6-5).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Adrean Fisher of Lawson
2nd Place – Luke Douglas of Lathrop
3rd Place – Blake McClain of Plattsburg
4th Place – Trenton Holloway of Summit Christian Academy
1st Place Match
Adrean Fisher (Lawson) 38-3, Sr. over Luke Douglas (Lathrop) 42-11, Sr. (Fall 1:29).
3rd Place Match
Blake McClain (Plattsburg) 9-2, Jr. over Trenton Holloway (Summit Christian Academy) 27-11, Jr. (Fall 0:41).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Conner Osmon of Albany
2nd Place – Justin Leath of Lone Jack
3rd Place – Bradley Gibson of Plattsburg
4th Place – Johnathan Chittum of North Andrew
1st Place Match
Conner Osmon (Albany) 25-7, Sr. over Justin Leath (Lone Jack) 33-3, So. (Fall 3:00).
3rd Place Match
Bradley Gibson (Plattsburg) 44-13, Sr. over Johnathan Chittum (North Andrew) 35-14, Sr. (Dec 10-4).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Caden Robinson of Summit Christian Academy
2nd Place – Elory Anderson of Stanberry
3rd Place – Harrison Matthews of Mid-Buchanan
4th Place – Lane Fuston of South Harrison
1st Place Match
Caden Robinson (Summit Christian Academy) 32-3, Sr. over Elory Anderson (Stanberry) 38-3, Sr. (Fall 4:44).
3rd Place Match
Harrison Matthews (Mid-Buchanan) 36-17, Sr. over Lane Fuston (South Harrison) 20-20, Sr. (Dec 1-0).