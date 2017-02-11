MARYVILLE, MOUNT AYR, AND CD WRESTLERS QUALIFY FOR STATE

MARYVILLE WRESTLING RESULTS FROM CLASS 2 DISTRICT 4

160 – Jackson Sanders (34-13) placed 4th and scored 11.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jackson Sanders (Maryville) 34-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Jackson Sanders (Maryville) 34-13 won by tech fall over Dylan Young (Excelsior Springs) 17-22 (TF-1.5 4:00 (17-1))

Semifinal – Dean Adkins (Chillicothe) 44-5 won by fall over Jackson Sanders (Maryville) 34-13 (Fall 0:52)

Cons. Semi – Jackson Sanders (Maryville) 34-13 won by major decision over Zack Zinkand (Cameron) 12-11 (MD 11-0)

3rd Place Match – Jacob Pavlica (Oak Grove High School) 27-7 won by major decision over Jackson Sanders (Maryville) 34-13 (MD 11-3)

170 – Matthew Twaddle (36-9) placed 1st and scored 27.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Matthew Twaddle (Maryville) 36-9 won by fall over Soe Oo (Lincoln College Prep) 6-14 (Fall 2:33)

Quarterfinal – Matthew Twaddle (Maryville) 36-9 won by fall over Danny Gibbs (Cameron) 20-29 (Fall 1:29)

Semifinal – Matthew Twaddle (Maryville) 36-9 won by fall over Isaac Washburn (Chillicothe) 17-11 (Fall 5:36)

1st Place Match – Matthew Twaddle (Maryville) 36-9 won by major decision over Daniel Duffy (Pembroke Hill) 33-8 (MD 14-1)

220 – Ryan Owens (22-11) placed 4th and scored 9.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ryan Owens (Maryville) 22-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Curtis Weston (Benton) 38-3 won by decision over Ryan Owens (Maryville) 22-11 (Dec 5-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Ryan Owens (Maryville) 22-11 won by fall over Noah Fewins (Lafayette (St. Joseph)) 6-20 (Fall 2:01)

Cons. Round 3 – Ryan Owens (Maryville) 22-11 won by decision over Jesse Nastasi (Center) 27-15 (Dec 8-2)

Cons. Semi – Ryan Owens (Maryville) 22-11 won by decision over Craig Robinson (Central Academy Of Excellence) 40-12 (Dec 7-2)

3rd Place Match – Max Anderson (Chillicothe) 27-13 won by fall over Ryan Owens (Maryville) 22-11 (Fall 2:50)

MOUNT AYR WRESTLING RESULT

IHSAA 1A Dist. 5 Results for Mount Ayr

170 – Cal Daughton (39-6) placed 1st and scored 18.00 team points.

Semifinal – Cal Daughton (Mount Ayr) 39-6 won by fall over Cael Lester (Pleasantville) 27-9 (Fall 5:44)

1st Place Match – Cal Daughton (Mount Ayr) 39-6 won by decision over TJ Dierking (Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas) 38-6 (Dec 9-5)

CENTRAL DECATUR WRESTLING RESULTS

IHSAA 2A Dist. 5 Results for Central Decatur

113 – Wyatt Dale (43-12) placed 2nd and scored 14.00 team points.

Semifinal – Wyatt Dale (Central Decatur) 43-12 won by fall over Austin Nash (Bondurant-Farrar) 28-15 (Fall 2:56)

1st Place Match – Aden Reeves (Albia) 48-1 won by tech fall over Wyatt Dale (Central Decatur) 43-12 (TF-1.5 2:40 (20-4))

2nd Place Match – Wyatt Dale (Central Decatur) 43-12 won by rule over Austin Nash (Bondurant-Farrar) 28-15 (RULE)

152 – Kade Kelso (51-2) placed 2nd and scored 13.00 team points.

Semifinal – Kade Kelso (Central Decatur) 51-2 won by major decision over Riley Spaur (Knoxville) 29-13 (MD 9-0)

1st Place Match – Isaac Judge (South Tama County) 42-4 won by fall over Kade Kelso (Central Decatur) 51-2 (Fall 5:19)

2nd Place Match – Kade Kelso (Central Decatur) 51-2 won by rule over Riley Spaur (Knoxville) 29-13 (RULE)

220 – Trace Carson (41-7) placed 1st and scored 16.00 team points.

Semifinal – Trace Carson (Central Decatur) 41-7 won by decision over Chase Bellon (Knoxville) 38-12 (Dec 5-0)

1st Place Match – Trace Carson (Central Decatur) 41-7 won by decision over Kyle Kucera (South Tama County) 14-14 (Dec 3-1)