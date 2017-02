MARYVILLE WRESTLERS ADVANCE 2 TO DISTRICT 4 SEMI FINALS

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 4

MARYVILLE RESULTS 2 SEMI FINALISTS

MSHSAA Class 2 – District 4 Results for Maryville

106 – Treyton Paris (15-9) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Treyton Paris (Maryville) 15-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Ethan Day (Excelsior Springs) 24-8 won by fall over Treyton Paris (Maryville) 15-9 (Fall 1:15)

Cons. Round 2 – Treyton Paris (Maryville) 15-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Treyton Paris (Maryville) 15-9 received a bye () (Bye)

132 – Drew Driskell (14-25) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Drew Driskell (Maryville) 14-25 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Dean Foster (Savannah) 34-11 won by fall over Drew Driskell (Maryville) 14-25 (Fall 2:43)

145 – Tierry Wilmes (17-22) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tierry Wilmes (Maryville) 17-22 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Zach Kroah (Oak Grove High School) 8-27 won by fall over Tierry Wilmes (Maryville) 17-22 (Fall 1:50)

Cons. Round 2 – Tierry Wilmes (Maryville) 17-22 received a bye () (Bye)

152 – Jarrett Partridge (2-25) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Daylyn Snelling (Center) 37-8 won by fall over Jarrett Partridge (Maryville) 2-25 (Fall 0:13)

Cons. Round 1 – Jarrett Partridge (Maryville) 2-25 received a bye () (Bye)

160 – Jackson Sanders (33-11) place is unknown and scored 5.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jackson Sanders (Maryville) 33-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Jackson Sanders (Maryville) 33-11 won by tech fall over Dylan Young (Excelsior Springs) 16-21 (TF-1.5 4:00 (17-1))

170 – Matthew Twaddle (34-9) place is unknown and scored 8.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Matthew Twaddle (Maryville) 34-9 won by fall over Soe Oo (Lincoln College Prep) 6-13 (Fall 2:33)

Quarterfinal – Matthew Twaddle (Maryville) 34-9 won by fall over Danny Gibbs (Cameron) 19-28 (Fall 1:29)

182 – Mark Zahnd (15-16) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Mark Zahnd (Maryville) 15-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Caleb Shanks (Cameron) 50-1 won by fall over Mark Zahnd (Maryville) 15-16 (Fall 1:12)

Cons. Round 2 – Mark Zahnd (Maryville) 15-16 received a bye () (Bye)

195 – Jacob Search (19-21) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Search (Maryville) 19-21 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Dawson Cox (Cameron) 48-4 won by fall over Jacob Search (Maryville) 19-21 (Fall 2:40)

220 – Ryan Owens (19-10) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ryan Owens (Maryville) 19-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Curtis Weston (Benton) 37-2 won by decision over Ryan Owens (Maryville) 19-10 (Dec 5-1)