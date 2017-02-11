RICHMOND WIN CLASS 1 DISTRICT 3 TITLE

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 3 WRESTLING RESULTS
Team Scores
1. Richmond 216.0
2. Centralia 143.5
3. Marceline 130.5
4. Gallatin 125.5
5. Brookfield 107.0
6. Lexington 101.0
7. Carrollton 87.0
8. Lafayette County 66.0
9. Trenton 59.0
10. Hallsville 56.0
11. Polo 42.0
12. Penney 39.0
13. Tina-Avalon 13.0
14. Macon 10.0
15. Wentworth Military Academy 0.0
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Ross Critten of Gallatin
2nd Place – James Jury of Brookfield
3rd Place – Radley Reed of Penney
4th Place – Mason Hutchings of Richmond
1st Place Match
Ross Critten (Gallatin) 42-2, Fr. over James Jury (Brookfield) 32-10, Jr. (MD 9-1).
3rd Place Match
Radley Reed (Penney) 23-11, So. over Mason Hutchings (Richmond) 30-20, Fr. (Fall 3:41).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Rance Waigand of Richmond
2nd Place – Andrew Newbrough of Centralia
3rd Place – Colton Fisher of Marceline
4th Place – Keegan Allen of Gallatin
1st Place Match
Rance Waigand (Richmond) 43-3, Fr. over Andrew Newbrough (Centralia) 41-6, Sr. (MD 10-0).
3rd Place Match
Colton Fisher (Marceline) 36-6, So. over Keegan Allen (Gallatin) 26-8, Fr. (Fall 0:40).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dylan Wheeler of Marceline
2nd Place – Chase Wheeler of Carrollton
3rd Place – Logan Claypole of Richmond
4th Place – Joe Johnson of Tina-Avalon
1st Place Match
Dylan Wheeler (Marceline) 42-2, Sr. over Chase Wheeler (Carrollton) 20-7, Jr. (Fall 2:51).
3rd Place Match
Logan Claypole (Richmond) 23-16, Fr. over Joe Johnson (Tina-Avalon) 16-9, Jr. (Dec 9-6).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Austin Bowman of Richmond
2nd Place – Ethan Skinner of Lafayette County
3rd Place – Andrew Huddleston of Hallsville
4th Place – Wyatt Segar of Polo
1st Place Match
Austin Bowman (Richmond) 35-3, Jr. over Ethan Skinner (Lafayette County) 31-13, Jr. (Dec 12-6).
3rd Place Match
Andrew Huddleston (Hallsville) 32-14, Fr. over Wyatt Segar (Polo) 32-15, Fr. (Dec 8-4).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Alex Hollingsworth of Lexington
2nd Place – Grafton Littrell of Centralia
3rd Place – Drayton Harris of Gallatin
4th Place – Dylan Caldwell of Richmond
1st Place Match
Alex Hollingsworth (Lexington) 41-0, Sr. over Grafton Littrell (Centralia) 44-7, Fr. (Fall 1:20).
3rd Place Match
Drayton Harris (Gallatin) 39-9, Fr. over Dylan Caldwell (Richmond) 35-16, Sr. (Dec 5-1).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Luke West of Hallsville
2nd Place – Clayton Stallo of Marceline
3rd Place – Cameron Wheeler of Carrollton
4th Place – Trenton Rankin of Lafayette County
1st Place Match
Luke West (Hallsville) 45-3, Jr. over Clayton Stallo (Marceline) 40-6, So. (Fall 3:44).
3rd Place Match
Cameron Wheeler (Carrollton) 33-6, Sr. over Trenton Rankin (Lafayette County) 37-14, Jr. (Dec 6-4).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Braidn Ford of Richmond
2nd Place – Carter Kinkead of Centralia
3rd Place – Wyatt Bird of Gallatin
4th Place – Cayden Bertz of Lexington
1st Place Match
Braidn Ford (Richmond) 37-8, Sr. over Carter Kinkead (Centralia) 29-3, Sr. (Dec 10-5).
3rd Place Match
Wyatt Bird (Gallatin) 38-7, Sr. over Cayden Bertz (Lexington) 18-20, Sr. (Dec 7-1).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Alex Cupp of Marceline
2nd Place – Declan Schweizer of Gallatin
3rd Place – Khalil Walker of Brookfield
4th Place – Mason Hewitt of Richmond
1st Place Match
Alex Cupp (Marceline) 41-6, Sr. over Declan Schweizer (Gallatin) 32-10, Sr. (Dec 9-4).
3rd Place Match
Khalil Walker (Brookfield) 32-11, Jr. over Mason Hewitt (Richmond) 10-7, Sr. (Dec 3-0).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Drew Rorebeck of Trenton
2nd Place – Andrew Edgar of Marceline
3rd Place – Kenton Delana of Richmond
4th Place – Bryce Laughtenschlager of Lexington
1st Place Match
Drew Rorebeck (Trenton) 32-4, Sr. over Andrew Edgar (Marceline) 43-3, Sr. (Dec 2-1).
3rd Place Match
Kenton Delana (Richmond) 35-12, Jr. over Bryce Laughtenschlager (Lexington) 16-13, Fr. (Fall 1:33).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jackson Evans of Centralia
2nd Place – Dominic Nobile of Richmond
3rd Place – Alvaro Porras of Lexington
4th Place – Lucas `Luke` Staton of Carrollton
1st Place Match
Jackson Evans (Centralia) 47-4, Sr. over Dominic Nobile (Richmond) 37-5, Sr. (Dec 5-3).
3rd Place Match
Alvaro Porras (Lexington) 34-11, So. over Lucas `Luke` Staton (Carrollton) 34-9, Sr. (Inj. 3:37).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Austin Keefhaver of Richmond
2nd Place – Warren Sheppard of Lexington
3rd Place – Gabe Frank of Carrollton
4th Place – Trevor Bodine of Centralia
1st Place Match
Austin Keefhaver (Richmond) 33-7, Sr. over Warren Sheppard (Lexington) 34-4, Sr. (UTB 2-1).
3rd Place Match
Gabe Frank (Carrollton) 31-11, So. over Trevor Bodine (Centralia) 40-12, Fr. (Fall 4:55).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Richard Menconi of Brookfield
2nd Place – Graydee Rains of Gallatin
3rd Place – Jadan Whitney of Trenton
4th Place – McCauley Bowers of Richmond
1st Place Match
Richard Menconi (Brookfield) 44-1, Sr. over Graydee Rains (Gallatin) 42-4, So. (Dec 6-3).
3rd Place Match
Jadan Whitney (Trenton) 39-13, So. over McCauley Bowers (Richmond) 33-16, Jr. (Fall 1:00).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Sam Hasekamp of Centralia
2nd Place – Gunner Martin of Polo
3rd Place – DJ Gerhart of Marceline
4th Place – Mason Owen of Trenton
1st Place Match
Sam Hasekamp (Centralia) 52-1, Sr. over Gunner Martin (Polo) 46-1, Sr. (Fall 2:39).
3rd Place Match
DJ Gerhart (Marceline) 37-7, Sr. over Mason Owen (Trenton) 37-11, Jr. (Dec 9-2).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Brooks Baker of Brookfield
2nd Place – Joe Goetz of Lafayette County
3rd Place – Diaz Elliott of Richmond
4th Place – Trey Taft of Centralia
1st Place Match
Brooks Baker (Brookfield) 40-1, So. over Joe Goetz (Lafayette County) 38-10, Sr. (Dec 1-0).
3rd Place Match
Diaz Elliott (Richmond) 40-9, Sr. over Trey Taft (Centralia) 34-16, Sr. (Fall 2:00).