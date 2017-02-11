RICHMOND WIN CLASS 1 DISTRICT 3 TITLE

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 3 WRESTLING RESULTS

Team Scores

1. Richmond 216.0

2. Centralia 143.5

3. Marceline 130.5

4. Gallatin 125.5

5. Brookfield 107.0

6. Lexington 101.0

7. Carrollton 87.0

8. Lafayette County 66.0

9. Trenton 59.0

10. Hallsville 56.0

11. Polo 42.0

12. Penney 39.0

13. Tina-Avalon 13.0

14. Macon 10.0

15. Wentworth Military Academy 0.0



106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ross Critten of Gallatin

2nd Place – James Jury of Brookfield

3rd Place – Radley Reed of Penney

4th Place – Mason Hutchings of Richmond

1st Place Match

Ross Critten (Gallatin) 42-2, Fr. over James Jury (Brookfield) 32-10, Jr. (MD 9-1).

3rd Place Match

Radley Reed (Penney) 23-11, So. over Mason Hutchings (Richmond) 30-20, Fr. (Fall 3:41).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Rance Waigand of Richmond

2nd Place – Andrew Newbrough of Centralia

3rd Place – Colton Fisher of Marceline

4th Place – Keegan Allen of Gallatin

1st Place Match

Rance Waigand (Richmond) 43-3, Fr. over Andrew Newbrough (Centralia) 41-6, Sr. (MD 10-0).

3rd Place Match

Colton Fisher (Marceline) 36-6, So. over Keegan Allen (Gallatin) 26-8, Fr. (Fall 0:40).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dylan Wheeler of Marceline

2nd Place – Chase Wheeler of Carrollton

3rd Place – Logan Claypole of Richmond

4th Place – Joe Johnson of Tina-Avalon

1st Place Match

Dylan Wheeler (Marceline) 42-2, Sr. over Chase Wheeler (Carrollton) 20-7, Jr. (Fall 2:51).

3rd Place Match

Logan Claypole (Richmond) 23-16, Fr. over Joe Johnson (Tina-Avalon) 16-9, Jr. (Dec 9-6).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Austin Bowman of Richmond

2nd Place – Ethan Skinner of Lafayette County

3rd Place – Andrew Huddleston of Hallsville

4th Place – Wyatt Segar of Polo

1st Place Match

Austin Bowman (Richmond) 35-3, Jr. over Ethan Skinner (Lafayette County) 31-13, Jr. (Dec 12-6).

3rd Place Match

Andrew Huddleston (Hallsville) 32-14, Fr. over Wyatt Segar (Polo) 32-15, Fr. (Dec 8-4).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Alex Hollingsworth of Lexington

2nd Place – Grafton Littrell of Centralia

3rd Place – Drayton Harris of Gallatin

4th Place – Dylan Caldwell of Richmond

1st Place Match

Alex Hollingsworth (Lexington) 41-0, Sr. over Grafton Littrell (Centralia) 44-7, Fr. (Fall 1:20).

3rd Place Match

Drayton Harris (Gallatin) 39-9, Fr. over Dylan Caldwell (Richmond) 35-16, Sr. (Dec 5-1).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Luke West of Hallsville

2nd Place – Clayton Stallo of Marceline

3rd Place – Cameron Wheeler of Carrollton

4th Place – Trenton Rankin of Lafayette County

1st Place Match

Luke West (Hallsville) 45-3, Jr. over Clayton Stallo (Marceline) 40-6, So. (Fall 3:44).

3rd Place Match

Cameron Wheeler (Carrollton) 33-6, Sr. over Trenton Rankin (Lafayette County) 37-14, Jr. (Dec 6-4).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Braidn Ford of Richmond

2nd Place – Carter Kinkead of Centralia

3rd Place – Wyatt Bird of Gallatin

4th Place – Cayden Bertz of Lexington

1st Place Match

Braidn Ford (Richmond) 37-8, Sr. over Carter Kinkead (Centralia) 29-3, Sr. (Dec 10-5).

3rd Place Match

Wyatt Bird (Gallatin) 38-7, Sr. over Cayden Bertz (Lexington) 18-20, Sr. (Dec 7-1).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Alex Cupp of Marceline

2nd Place – Declan Schweizer of Gallatin

3rd Place – Khalil Walker of Brookfield

4th Place – Mason Hewitt of Richmond

1st Place Match

Alex Cupp (Marceline) 41-6, Sr. over Declan Schweizer (Gallatin) 32-10, Sr. (Dec 9-4).

3rd Place Match

Khalil Walker (Brookfield) 32-11, Jr. over Mason Hewitt (Richmond) 10-7, Sr. (Dec 3-0).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Drew Rorebeck of Trenton

2nd Place – Andrew Edgar of Marceline

3rd Place – Kenton Delana of Richmond

4th Place – Bryce Laughtenschlager of Lexington

1st Place Match

Drew Rorebeck (Trenton) 32-4, Sr. over Andrew Edgar (Marceline) 43-3, Sr. (Dec 2-1).

3rd Place Match

Kenton Delana (Richmond) 35-12, Jr. over Bryce Laughtenschlager (Lexington) 16-13, Fr. (Fall 1:33).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jackson Evans of Centralia

2nd Place – Dominic Nobile of Richmond

3rd Place – Alvaro Porras of Lexington

4th Place – Lucas `Luke` Staton of Carrollton

1st Place Match

Jackson Evans (Centralia) 47-4, Sr. over Dominic Nobile (Richmond) 37-5, Sr. (Dec 5-3).

3rd Place Match

Alvaro Porras (Lexington) 34-11, So. over Lucas `Luke` Staton (Carrollton) 34-9, Sr. (Inj. 3:37).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Austin Keefhaver of Richmond

2nd Place – Warren Sheppard of Lexington

3rd Place – Gabe Frank of Carrollton

4th Place – Trevor Bodine of Centralia

1st Place Match

Austin Keefhaver (Richmond) 33-7, Sr. over Warren Sheppard (Lexington) 34-4, Sr. (UTB 2-1).

3rd Place Match

Gabe Frank (Carrollton) 31-11, So. over Trevor Bodine (Centralia) 40-12, Fr. (Fall 4:55).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Richard Menconi of Brookfield

2nd Place – Graydee Rains of Gallatin

3rd Place – Jadan Whitney of Trenton

4th Place – McCauley Bowers of Richmond

1st Place Match

Richard Menconi (Brookfield) 44-1, Sr. over Graydee Rains (Gallatin) 42-4, So. (Dec 6-3).

3rd Place Match

Jadan Whitney (Trenton) 39-13, So. over McCauley Bowers (Richmond) 33-16, Jr. (Fall 1:00).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Sam Hasekamp of Centralia

2nd Place – Gunner Martin of Polo

3rd Place – DJ Gerhart of Marceline

4th Place – Mason Owen of Trenton

1st Place Match

Sam Hasekamp (Centralia) 52-1, Sr. over Gunner Martin (Polo) 46-1, Sr. (Fall 2:39).

3rd Place Match

DJ Gerhart (Marceline) 37-7, Sr. over Mason Owen (Trenton) 37-11, Jr. (Dec 9-2).

285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Brooks Baker of Brookfield

2nd Place – Joe Goetz of Lafayette County

3rd Place – Diaz Elliott of Richmond

4th Place – Trey Taft of Centralia

1st Place Match

Brooks Baker (Brookfield) 40-1, So. over Joe Goetz (Lafayette County) 38-10, Sr. (Dec 1-0).

3rd Place Match

Diaz Elliott (Richmond) 40-9, Sr. over Trey Taft (Centralia) 34-16, Sr. (Fall 2:00).