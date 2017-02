84 YEAR OLD ALAN PAUL MCCONKEY OF ALBANY DIED MONDAY IN ALBANY. SURVIVORS INCLUDE SONS–BOB MCCONKEY OF ALBANY, LARRY MCCONKEY OF ALBANY, 7 GRANDCHILDREN, 8 GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN, AND SEVERAL NIECES AND NEPHEWS.

GRAVESIDE SERVICES FOR 84 YEAR OLD ALAN PAUL MCCONKEY OF ALBANY WILL BE HELD WEDNESDAY AT 2PM AT THE GRANDVIEW CEMETERY OF ALBANY. THE FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS FROM 5 UNTIL 7PM TUESDAY AT THE ROBERSON POLLEY CHAPEL OF ALBANY. FRIENDS MAY CALL ANYTIME AFTER 2PM TUESDAY. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS CAN BE MADE TO THE MCCONKEY FAMILY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP FUND FOR THE ALBANY FFA IN CARE OF THE ROBERSON POLLEY CHAPEL OF ALBANY. ONLINE CONDOLENCES MAY BE MADE AT www.robersonpolleychapel.com.