FIRE CREWS RESPONDED SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO A HAY AND CEDAR WOOD FIRE IN GRUNDY COUNTY.

THE SPICKARD FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT RECEIVED WORD OF THE REPORTED FIRE AROUND 2:00 SUNDAY AFTERNOON ON NORTHEAST 130TH STREET.

DAMAGE TO THE WOOD AND HAY BALES WERE VALUED AT JUST UNDER FIVE-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

ASSISTANCE WAS PROVIDED BY THE MERCER COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT AND THE GRUNDY COUNTY RURAL DISTRICT.

CREWS WERE ON THE SCENE FOR AROUND THREE HOURS.