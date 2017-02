KANSAS CITY WOMAN BUSTED WITH AMPHETAMINES IN CAMERON FRIDAY NIGHT

A KANSAS CITY WOMAN WAS ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT IN CAMERON ON MULTIPLE DRUG CHARGES.

ACCORDING TO THE WEEKLY ARREST REPORT SUBMITTED BY CAMERON PUBLIC SAFETY, FRIDAY NIGHT AT 11:57 P.M. OFFICERS ARRESTED 51-YEAR-OLD KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI RESIDENT JUANITA JOANNE McKAY ON CHARGES OF FELONY POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, AMPHETAMINES AND FELONY POSSESSION OF AMPHETAMINE OR METHAMPHETAMINE PARAPHERNALIA.

McKAY WAS ALSO ARRESTED FOR MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF LESS THAN 10 GRAMS OF MARIJUANA AND MISDEMEANOR DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BOTH AS A PRIOR OFFENDER. SHE WAS ALSO CITED FOR OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE IN A CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT MANNER.

McKAY WAS BOOKED INTO THE DAVIESS-DeKALB COUNTY REGIONAL JAIL.