MERCER, MO: Ronald Eugene Thompson, 71, of Mercer, MO passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Des Moines, IA Veterans Hospital.

He was born March 19, 1945 in Grinnell, IA the son of Oral Leeman and Thelma Lucille (Burnham) Thompson.

On September 3, 1964 he married Sheryl Dean Lovell in Altoona, IA. She survives of the home.

Ronald was a graduate of Altoona High School in 1964. He served in the United States Navy from June 8, 1964 to January 13, 1969. He worked as maintenance for Princeton School. He was a member of the Mercer, MO American Legion, the Shenandoah, Iowa Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the NRA.

Ronald enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, woodworking, watching Westerns, and spending as much time with family as possible.

Ronald was preceded in death by his father; and 2 brothers, Gerald and Randy Thompson.

Survivors in addition to his wife, Sheryl, include daughters, Sheri (Donnie) Parsons, Princeton, MO, Makella (Lath) Hagan, Mercer, MO, Melanie (Chuck) Robinson, Mercer, MO; 8 grandchildren, Jeremy (Kim) Parsons, Brandon (Kelci) Parsons, Spencer Parsons and companion Leslie Overstreet, Josh Thompson, Makenzie Hagan, Megan (Kyle) Hughes, Kelsie Robinson, Mason Robinson; 3 step grandchildren, Brett (Lauren) Hagan, Sierra Hagan, Stefanie Hagan; great grandchildren, Madilynn and Dakota Parsons, Wyatt Parsons, Emmerson Parsons, Tucker Noe, Addieyah Hughes; 6 step great grandchildren, Audriana, Ajla, Mia, Aniyah, Amarrion Hagan, and Luke Overstreet; mother, Thelma Thompson; brother, Stephen (Marilyn) Thompson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 16 at the Mercer Methodist Church, Mercer, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial with military rites will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Lineville, IA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald Thompson Memorial Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 316, Princeton, MO