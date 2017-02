STATE WRESTLING BRACKETS SET

THE FIELD HAS BEEN SET FOR THIS WEEKENDS MSHSAA STATE WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS, WITH A LARGE NUMBER OF LOCAL ATHLETES HEADING TO COLUMBIA WITH DREAMS OF STATE GOLD IN THEIR HEADS.

IN THE DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS OVER THE WEEKEND A NUMBER OF LOCAL SCHOOLS WERE ABLE TO HAUL IN TEAM TITLES, GIVING THEM HOPES OF HIGH PLACES AS A SQUAD AT THIS WEEKENDS COMPETITION.

THE LAWSON CARDINALS LAID CLAIM TO THE CLASS 1 DISTRICT 4 CHAMPIONSHIP, WHILE RICHMOND WAS THE CLASS 1 DISTRICT 3 WINNER. THE CAMERON DRAGONS TOOK HOME THE TOP HONOR IN CLASS 2 DISTRICT 4. IN CLASS 3 DISTRICT 4 IT WAS SMITHVILLE WHO PACED THE COMPETITION.

WITH THE INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS IN PLACE MSHSAA HAS RELEASED THE BRACKETS FOR EACH WEIGHT CLASS AT TRACKWRESTLING.COM.

THE STATE TOURNAMENT BEGINS THURSDAY WITH THE FIRST ROUND AND FIRST ROUND WRESTLEBACKS FOR CLASSES 1 & 2 AT 10 A.M. AND CLASS 3 & 4 HITTING THE MATS AT 5 P.M.

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE GETS STARTED WITH QUARTERFINALS AND SECOND ROUND WRESTLEBACKS FOR THE SMALL CLASSES AT 9:30 AND THE BIG CLASSES AT 1:30. FRIDAY EVENINGS SEMIFINAL AND THIRD ROUND WRESTLEBACK ACTION STARTS AT 6 P.M.

SATURDAY WILL BEGIN WITH FOURTH ROUND WRESTLEBACKS AT 10 AM FOLLOWED BY THE THIRD AND FIFTH PLACE MATCHES AT NOON. THE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES WILL BEGIN AT 4:30 P.M.

FINAL DISTRICT TEAM SCORES-

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 3 @ RICHMOND

1. RICHMOND, 216

2. CENTRALIA, 143.5

3. MARCELINE, 130.5

4. GALLATIN, 125.5

5. BROOKFIELD, 107

6. LEXINGTON, 101

7. CARROLLTON, 87

8. LAFAYETTE COUNTY, 66

9. TRENTON, 59

10. HALLSVILLE, 56

11. POLO, 42

12. PENNEY, 39

13. TINA-AVALON, 13

14. MACON, 10

15. WENTWORTH MILITARY ACADEMY, 0

CLASS 1, DISTRICT 4 @ LATHROP

1. LAWSON, 199

2. LATHROP, 161.5

3. MAYSVILLE, 117

4. PLATTSBURG, 96.5

5. SOUTH HARRISON, 94.5

6. MID-BUCHANAN, 91

7. SUMMIT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, 90

8. NORTH ANDREW, 55

9. STANBERRY, 52

10. ALBANY, 50.5

T11. LONE JACK, 40

T11. ROCK PORT, 40

13. O’HARA, 29

14. WEST PLATTE, 26

15. TARKIO, 7

CLASS 2, DISTRICT 4 @ EXCELSIOR SPRINGS

1. CAMERON, 200

2. CHILLICOTHE, 183.5

3. OAK GROVE, 177

4. BENTON, 158

5. SAVANNAH, 155.5

6. EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, 85

7. MARYVILLE, 54.5

8. PEMBROKE HILL, 42

9. CENTER, 39.5

10. ST. PIUS X, 35.5

11. LAFAYETTE, 13

12. CENTRAL, 5

13. HOGAN PREP, 3

14. LINCOLN PREP, 0

CLASS 3, DISTRICT 4 @ RAYTOWN SOUTH

1. SMITHVILLE, 179

2. KEARNEY, 178.5

3. PLATTE COUNTY, 160

4. GRAIN VALLEY, 129

5. BELTON, 116.5

6. WARRENSBURG, 89

7. HARRISONVILLE, 77.5

8. RAYTOWN SOUTH, 57.5

9. MARSHALL, 49

10. COLUMBIA BATTLE, 45

11. GRANDVIEW, 41.5

12. WILLIAM CHRISMAN, 34

13. WINNETONKA, 32

14. VAN HORN, 20

15. EAST, 4

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 4 @ OAK PARK

1. STALEY, 258

2. PARK HILL, 256

3. BLUE SPRINGS, 144

4. ROCKHURST, 100

5. LIBERTY, 96.5

6. OAK PARK, 88.5

7. LIBERTY NORTH, 82

8. FORT OSAGE, 81.5

9. NORTH KANSAS CITY, 44

10. PARK HILL SOUTH, 35

11. RAYTOWN, 33

12. BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH, 26.5

13. RUSKIN, 24

14. CENTRAL, 12

15. TRUMAN, 11