SERVICES FOR 62-YEAR-OLD CAROLYN ELAINE VAUGHN OF SAVANNAH WILL BE 10 A.M. SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2017, AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH IN SAVANNAH. VISITATION AND FAMILY RECEIVING HOURS WILL BE FROM 5-8 P.M. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2017, AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH IN SAVANNAH. BURIAL WILL BE IN SAVANNAH CEMETERY.