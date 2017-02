AROUND 12:30 THIS MORNING, THE HOLT FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A STRUCTURE FIRE AT LAKE ARROWHEAD. HOLT FIREFIGHTERS REQUESTED ASSISTANCE FROM THE LAWSON FIRE DEPARTMENT FOR MUTUAL AID. ACCORDING TO THE DEPARTMENT, THE FIRE WAS REPORTED ON CANNONBALL DRIVE, NEAR THE ENTRANCE OF LAKE ARROWHEAD. FURTHER DETAILS HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.