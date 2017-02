SERVICES FOR 85-YEAR-OLD JOAN L. WHITE OF EDGERTON WILL BE 6:30 P.M. THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2017, WITH VISITATION FOLLOWING UNTIL 8:30 P.M. AT HIXSON-KLEIN FUNERAL HOME, IN SMITHVILLE, MISSOURI. BURIAL: 11 A.M. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2017, AT LEAVENWORTH NATIONAL CEMETERY, LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS.