PRINCETON BOARD PLANS TOWN HALL MEETINGS FOR APRIL VOTE

THE PRINCETON SCHOOL BOARD WILL BE HOLDING TWO TOWN HALL MEETINGS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION FOR THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S APRIL NO-TAX INCREASE BOND ISSUE THAT WILL BE ON THE APRIL 4TH BALLOT. DURING MONDAY EVENING’S MEETING, THE BOARD RECEIVED WORD THAT THE DISTRICT PLANS TO HOLD A TOWN HALL MEETING PRIOR TO THE SCHOOL’S REGULAR MARCH MEETING AT 5:30PM IN THE HIGH SCHOOL LIBRARY ON MONDAY, MARCH 13TH. ANOTHER TOWN HALL MEETING WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MARCH 21ST AT 6PM IN THE ELEMENTARY COMMONS AREA. PRINCETON’S BOARD ALSO REVIEWED BIDS FOR THE SCHOOL’S TRANSPORTATION SERVICES. THE DISTRICT RECEIVED 4 BIDS FROM THREE COMPANIES. TWO BIDS WERE CONTINGENT UPON CONDITIONS. THE DISTRICT CURRENTLY CONTRACTS ITS TRANSPORTATION SERVICES. THE DISTRICT LOOKING AT POTENTIAL COST DIFFERENCES WITH CONTRACTING THE SERVICE AND PROVIDING THE SERVICE AS A DISTRICT. PRINCETON’S DISTRICT CURRENTLY INCLUDES 6 BUS ROUTES. THERE WILL BE 169 SCHOOL DAYS FOR THE 2017-18 SCHOOL YEAR. THE BOARD EVENTUALLY TABLED ANY ACTION. THE DISTRICT WILL CONTINUE TO REVIEW COST PROJECTIONS. SUPERINTENDENT JERRY GIRDNER IS CONFIDENT THAT THE DISTRICT WILL REALIZE COST SAVINGS IF THE DISTRICT PROVIDES THEIR OWN TRANSPORTATION. THERE WILL BE A RECOMMENDATION ON THE MATTER MADE TO THE SCHOOL BOARD DURING A WORK SESSION THAT IS PLANNED FOR FEBRUARY 28TH. PROPOSALS WERE MADE BEFORE THE BOARD FOR NEW FOOTBALL UNIFORMS AND ADDITIONAL BAND UNIFORMS AT THE MEETING. A COMMUNITY MEMBER HAS PLEDGED 6 THOUSAND DOLLARS TO HELP WITH THE PURCHASE OF THE NEW UNIFORMS. THE SCHOOL, COACHES, AND BAND DIRECTOR ARE ALSO INVITING COMMUNITY MEMBERS TO SPONSOR A UNIFORM FOR THE TIGER FOOTBALL AND MARCHING TIGERS PROGRAMS. SUPERINTENDENT GIRDNER ALSO NOTED THE SAVINGS REALIZED WITH THE NEW HVAC UNITS NOW INSTALLED AT THE HIGH SCHOOL. THE AVERAGE COST SAVINGS HAVE BEEN 1 THOUSAND DOLLARS PER MONTH. THE INSTALLATIONS WERE MADE WITH THE PASSAGE OF THE BOND ISSUE LAST SPRING. SUPERINTENDENT GIRDNER ALSO REPORTED A REDUCTION OF PLAYGROUND INCIDENTS WITH NEW PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT THAT WAS PROVIDED AS A SAFETY UPGRADES. THE NUMBER OF PLAYGROUND INCIDENTS REPORTED WITH INJURY OR ACCIDENT WAS 189 IN 2014-15, 196 INCIDENTS IN 2015-16, AND 69 INCIDENTS TO THIS POINT THIS YEAR. PRINCETON’S BOARD APPROVED CONTRACT EXTENSIONS FOR ELEMENTARY PRINCIPAL DANA SEYMOUR AND HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL TAMIE MILLER. THE BOARD ACCEPTED THE RETIREMENT OF ELEMENTARY SECRETARY BECKY GOODIN AT THE MEETING.