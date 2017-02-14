Theodore S. Thompson

1954-2017

Ridgeway, MO., Theodore Shawn Thompson, 62 formerly of Inverness, Fl., died Saturday February 11, 2017 at the home of his daughter, Beth.

Survivors: Daughters: Stephanie (Justin) Neumann, Sarah (Jason) Nutter, Elizabeth (Ray) Lanning; Father: Leslie O. Thompson; Brother: Leslie V. Thompson, Sisters: Dawn Livingston, Susie (Kenneth) Paramore; 7 granddaughters.

Cremation has been provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel. Private family services. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.